Dyson HushJet Mini Cool: Powerful handheld fan with lot of noise

New Delhi:

Dyson is reportedly rolling out the HushJet Mini Cool, adding a compact handheld fan to its lineup for folks who need portable cooling—whether you are travelling, stuck outside in the sun, or just trying to survive the summer. It comes with a signature Dyson design – slim, cylindrical, and only 38mm thick. Unlike regular budget fans with exposed blades, Dyson hides everything inside the casing: motor, battery, fan blades—no parts sticking out.

It even packs a 5,000mAh rechargeable battery and USB-C charging, so carrying it in your pocket or bag is a breeze.

Compact body, big performance

Despite its tiny build, the HushJet Mini Cool pushes out some serious airflow. You get five speed settings, a Boost Mode for extra power, LED battery indicators, and a simple toggle switch. Reviewers point out that the higher settings match—or beat—most other handheld fans. At full speed, it runs for around 62 minutes. But run it on the lowest setting, and Dyson promises up to six hours.

Does 'hush' really mean quiet?

As per The Verge report, Dyson markets this as a quiet fan, but reviews say that you will hear it. Even on the lowest speed, the motor makes a noticeable sound. Crank it up, and the noise gets sharper and pretty loud. It’s still quieter than a Dyson vacuum or hair dryer, but don’t expect silence; this probably isn’t the fan for weddings, offices, or libraries.

Design: Smarts

Weighing 208 grams, this handheld fan is just like how a high-end smartphone would weigh. Also, you can stand it upright on a desk, which is handy for your work desk or a car dashboard.

The self-standing feature, portable size, USB-C charging, and strong airflow are definite plus points. But it’s not all perfect: the price tag is high, it gets noisy at max speed, and if you hold it the wrong way your hand might block the airflow. Also, battery life drops fast when you run it full throttle.

Is it worth buying for Indian buyers?

For people in India, brutal summers make portable fans popular – especially for metro rides, markets, festivals, and outdoor outings. But Dyson has not made any update for its availability in the Indian market. But, in case the fan arrives in the country, it will clearly be aimed at premium buyers who value strong cooling, stylish looks, the Dyson name, and solid portability.