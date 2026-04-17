Vivo X300 Ultra with premium camera could cost over Rs 2 lakh: All you need to know

New Delhi:

Vivo is set to launch the next flagship, the X300 Ultra, and as per the sources, the price is already revealed by a German retailer. As per the report, the model of the upcoming device with 16GB RAM and a whopping 1TB of storage will cost EUR 2,000, which is around Rs 2.19 lakh. That puts it toe-to-toe price-wise with top variants of the latest iPhones as well as the Galaxy devices.

Launch timing

It’s still a bit unclear, but people are speculating that the device will be official in late April 2026 or early May 2026, but so far, Vivo has not locked in a date by the time of writing.

Camera details

For photography, which will be the main highlight of the device, Vivo is really leaning into growing up the strength. There is an optional ‘photography kit' – we are talking a telephoto extender that goes to 400mm, a protective case, and a huge grip to make your phone feel like a real-deal DSLR. Add that kit, and you’re looking at somewhere around EUR 2,667 (Rs 2.93 lakh).

Advanced bundle

For die-hards, there’s the “Advanced Bundle". That one gives you even more pro accessories: a video cage, a photography case, a telephoto lens, and a beefy grip—bringing the price up to EUR 3,166 (Rs 3.47 lakh). At this point, you’re buying a pocket-sized powerhouse aimed straight at camera nerds.

Here’s a quick rundown of the hardware:

Display: a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED with a silky 144Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, plenty fast for anything you throw at it.

Memory and storage: 16GB LPDDR5X of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.

Software: It runs on Android 16 with OriginOS 6 layered on.

Cameras: It comes with a 200MP main sensor (with OIS), another 200MP periscope telephoto, 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP selfie shooter. There’s 3.5x optical zoom and a silly 150x digital zoom if you absolutely must see the moon’s craters.

Battery: It is backed by a 6,600mAh. It is further clubbed with 100W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

Connectivity: The handset supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC.

Availability in India and abroad: Details

Pre-orders are already live in the European market, and buyers get some nice perks, like:

a year of screen protection

a three-year device warranty

a five-year battery warranty

discounts on all the snazzy camera gear

India should get it shortly after the global release.

Overall, Vivo seem to be focusing on attracting those buyers who afre serious about smartphone photography, and it is not shy about the price. So, in case you are looking for a pocket powerhouse with DSLR vibes, this might just be Vivo’s boldest bet yet.