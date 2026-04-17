Samsung Galaxy M36 5G now available under Rs 17000 on Amazon: Mega Deals Days Sale

New Delhi:

Amazon has rolled out fresh deals with its Mega Deals Days Sale, and the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G stands out as one of the best grabs right now. The phone, which debuted last year with a Rs 25,499 price tag, now starts from just Rs 16,999. That is a steep cut of Rs 8,500. If you are watching your wallet but still want a phone that packs a punch, this deal might just hit the sweet spot. EMI options kick off at Rs 509, making it even easier for buyers to stretch out their payments.

Flexible storage and pricing

Samsung offers the Galaxy M36 5G in three different variants:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

During the Amazon sale, all variants see a solid price drop, but the entry model grabs the spotlight with the sub-Rs 17000 tag. Buyers can also check out discounts on other Samsung phones, as Mega Deals Days isn’t limited to this single device.

(Image Source : AMAZON)Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

A feature-packed smartphone for everyday use

Let’s talk about the features—this device does not hold back. Up front, there is a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display that runs super smooth at 120Hz. It is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, so daily wear and tear is not much of a worry. Under the hood, Samsung put in its Exynos 1380 chip, promising strong performance for everyday tasks, gaming, or streaming.

Photography

The rear camera system covers most needs with a 50MP main camera (plus OIS for steadier shots), an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro lens. Flip it around, and you still get a pretty strong 13MP selfie camera. The 5,000mAh battery goes the distance, backed by 25W fast charging to keep you powered up without long delays.

OS and connectivity

Powered by Android 15, the Galaxy M36 5G is future-ready on the software front. You’ll get dual-band Wi-Fi, full 5G support, and Bluetooth connectivity—so you’re not missing out on anything modern.

Overall, if you are waiting for a reason to upgrade or switch, the Mega Deals Days sale may give you a pretty good one. Do not wait too long – these deals never stick around.