YouTube Shorts can now be hidden using new 0-minute feed limit setting

New Delhi:

YouTube, one of the leading and oldest video-sharing platforms, is giving users more control over their own attention spans. As per the reports, a new feature has been rolled out in the mobile app, which will enable users to hide the Shorts feed completely using a 0-minute timer. No more endless scrolling—just the “You’ve reached your Shorts feed limit” message, and that’s it. The update is gradually reaching users everywhere, so you might see it soon if it’s not there yet.

How does the new feature work?

Before, you could only set a limit for yourself—15 minutes, 30 minutes, an hour, or two.

After hitting the limit, YouTube will give you a gentle nudge to take a break, but you could always keep scrolling if you ignore it.

Now, with the 0-minute option, you shut the Shorts feed down right away.

The section just disappears from your home tab once you switch the timer on.

Steps to set it up?

To set it up, here are the steps to follow:

Open YouTube

Go to Settings

Find Time Management

Scroll to Daily Limits

Turn on the Shorts Feed Limit

And pick ‘0 minutes’ Done

The Shorts feed vanishes

Why is the new feature on YouTube important for the users

Well, Shorts pulls in huge traffic—right up there with TikTok, Instagram Reels, and Facebook Reels.

The flip side is that it’s notorious for eating up time and dragging people into endless loops of short clips. YouTube seems to get that not everyone wants to fall into these rabbit holes. Some folks just want to watch real videos, stick to their subscriptions, or actually learn something. This new setting is a win for anyone who wants to focus.

Just to be clear, this does not totally get rid of Shorts. You might still see them pop up in search, on channels, or in recommendations now and then. Still, it’s a massive cut in how much you’re exposed to them.

This update is part of YouTube’s bigger push for digital wellness—like its Take a Break reminders, bedtime nudges, and screen time tools. The 0-minute Shorts timer started as a parental control, but now everyone can use it.

If you are tired of mindless swiping and want YouTube to actually feel like YouTube again, then you must give a try to this new feature, as it is the most user-friendly change that YouTube has made in a while.