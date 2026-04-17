Huawei Watch Fit 5, Watch Fit 5 Pro prices and features leaked before launch

New Delhi:

Huawei is reportedly set to launch two new watches under the Watch Fit 5 lineup. As per the fresh leak, the variants are out, giving an early look at the pricing, features and specifications.

So far, the leaks state that the phone will be available in two models:

The regular Watch Fit 5

And the premium one is the Watch Fit 5 Pro

Both the wearables aim at nailing the basics – like fitness and health tracking, slick looks and a battery that actually lasts longer than expected.

Pricing and launch details: Expectations

As per the Leaks, the European variant will be priced at EUR 199 (about Rs 21,800) for the Watch Fit 5 and EUR 299 (around Rs 32,700) if you want the Pro version. Sure, if Huawei brings these to India, prices will probably shift once taxes and import charges kick in.

Colour options

Huawei has been planning plenty of choices on the colour front. For the regular Watch Fit 5, you will get black, white, silver/green, and purple.

For the Pro model, you will get it classic with black, white and orange.

Design and display

The shape has not been changed much, as Huawei has been sticking with its signature rectangular Watch Fit body.

Watch Fit 5: 1.82-inch AMOLED display, 480 x 408 resolution, up to 2500 nits brightness, aluminium body.

Watch Fit 5 Pro: 1.92-inch LTPO OLED, same resolution, ramped up to 3500 nits of brightness. Plus, it adds titanium to the frame and gets a layer of sapphire crystal for some extra toughness.

The Pros definitely the fancier pick here—a brighter screen and more durable materials.

Health and fitness features

Both models cover the essentials: heart rate tracking, accelerometer, barometer, body temp, ambient light sensor, GPS, NFC, auto workout detection, a bunch of sports modes, and even offline maps.

If you want all the bells and whistles, the Pro brings ECG support, a depth sensor, and 40-meter water resistance. Yes, you can take it diving.

Battery and weight

Huawei’s loading both up with a 471mAh battery. Best case, you get 10 days on a full charge (with lighter use), about 7 days if you’re more active, and around 4 days if you keep the display always on.

Weight-wise, the Watch Fit 5 stays light at 27.5g, while the Pro goes up a bit—31.6 grams

Overall, the new Huawei smartwatches are jumping back into the premium fitness watch game with some serious ambition. You get stylish looks, premium materials, bright screens, and all the health features you could want. The Watch Fit 5 and Fit 5 Pro are shaping up to be real contenders if you’re after a fitness watch that also looks good on your wrist.