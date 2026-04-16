Amazon launches AI store in India to help users shop smart devices easily

New Delhi:

Amazon just rolled out its new AI Store in India—a dedicated spot on their site and app where you can check out gadgets powered by artificial intelligence. Instead of just dumping specs and tech jargon, Amazon highlights how these AI features actually make your life easier. The goal? To cut the confusion for folks interested in smart devices but not interested in sifting through complicated AI lingo.

What is Amazon AI store?

You will find all kinds of tech- smartphones, laptops, TVs, tablets, smartwatches, smart glasses, even home appliances. And Amazon does not just list hardware. They break down the real benefits: think laptops with built-in NPUs for better battery life, smartphones that process AI tasks right on the device for more privacy, or smart TVs that tweak their own sound and display to fit whatever you are watching.

Designed for Indian customers

The whole thing is tailored for Indian buyers. Amazon says it wants to make AI more approachable, whether you’re a student hunting for a smarter laptop, a professional thinking of an upgrade, or a family picking out your next smart TV or kitchen gadget. They’re pitching the AI Store as something for “Bharat”—essentially, for everyone, from seasoned techies to first-time buyers.

Popular devices listed on the AI store

Right now, the store has a solid lineup like:

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

OnePlus Nord 6

iQOO 15

HP Omnibook Ultra

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7

iPad 11

LG’s AI-powered 4K Smart TV and more.

Amazon says that they are adding new products down the line, so the list will just keep growing.

Other AI features on Amazon

On top of that, Amazon has quietly threaded more AI features through its shopping platform: the Rufus shopping assistant, an AI visual search called Lens, an augmented reality "view in your room" option, and even AI tools that track price history. All of these aim to help you shop faster and smarter.

With the AI Store, Amazon’s making a clear play to own the AI gadget space in India. They want to be the spot people trust—for both finding the latest devices and understanding how artificial intelligence actually fits into everyday tech.