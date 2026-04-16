Samsung cuts Galaxy S26 Ultra price by Rs 9000 in India: New rates revealed

New Delhi:

Samsung has just dropped the price of its Galaxy S26 Ultra in India by Rs 9,000, and this discount applies to every storage variant. You can already spot these new prices on Samsung’s official India site. Samsung has not said if this is just a short-term promo or a permanent cut, but honestly, who cares? The savings are live now. This move comes not long after they lowered the price of last year’s S25 Ultra.

Here’s where the S26 Ultra lineup stands after the price drop:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 1,30,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,50,999

16GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 1,80,999

These prices pretty much bring the new S26 Ultra right in line with what the S25 Ultra cost when it launched. It’s clear Samsung is keeping the pressure on with aggressive pricing.

Sale and offer

If you go to local retail stores like Vijay Sales, you will find extra offers on top. Expect the same Rs 9,000 discount, plus some bank deals. Right now, you can get up to Rs 6,000 off if you use an HSBC credit card with EMI, Rs 4,500 off with HDFC cards, and Rs 4,000 off with RBL cards. Stack those deals, and the final price drops even more.

Specifications

On the hardware front, the S26 Ultra stands out. It’s got a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 60W wired fast charging. For cameras, you get a huge 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto, a 10MP telephoto, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens, plus a 12MP front camera. The S Pen is built-in, and everything runs on One UI 8.5 with Android 16.

So, is it worth picking up the S26 Ultra now?

With this new price, the S26 Ultra gets a lot more tempting. It upgrades almost every spec over the S25 Ultra—faster processor, smarter AI, better cameras, quicker charging, and it’s a bit slimmer too. Plus, Samsung is promising up to seven years of Android and security updates, which adds serious value.

Overall, if you have been eyeing Samsung’s latest flagship, this price cut makes the S26 Ultra a much stronger buy than before.