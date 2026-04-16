Motorola Razr 70 Ultra spotted with Snapdragon 8 Elite, 68W fast charging: TENAA Listing

New Delhi:

Motorola is reportedly gearing up to drop its next set of foldable smartphones – the Razr 70 and Razr 70 Ultra. The Ultra model just appeared on China’s TENAA certification site, which usually means that the launch is not that far off. The listing spills quite a bit about what to expect—it looks like some solid upgrades are on the way.

Large OLED displays inside and out

Let’s start with the display, as this is the main highlight of the device that catches the eye on foldables. Inside, the Razr 70 Ultra packs a big 6.9-inch OLED display (1224 × 2992 pixel resolution). The display makes the videos and games look crisp and immersive, and there is plenty of space for split-screen work. Flip it closed, and you will get a 4-inch OLED cover screen with a 1080 × 1272 resolution.

That secondary screen is perfect for notifications, messages, widgets, or snapping quick selfies—no need to open the device.

Snapdragon flagship chip and multiple variants

So far, as per the specs, it feels that the device might be a good performer. Though the TENAA listing does not mention a chipset by name, with clock speeds topping out at 4.32GHz, it’s almost certainly running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Motorola is further offering plenty of options when it comes to RAM and storage:

Starting at 8GB RAM and 128GB storage

Then 10GB RAM and 256GB storage

12GB RAM and 512GB storage

And even a maxed-out 16GB RAM and 1TB storage

Clearly, with the variants, the company has been aiming to please both everyday users and heavy multitaskers.

Battery and fast charging details

The handset features a dual-cell setup with a total rated capacity of 4,540mAh, and the typical capacity is likely around 4,700mAh. Fast charging is on board at 68W, so you’ll spend less time tethered to a wall.

50MP cameras and premium build

For photography, the device will feature a dual 50MP rear camera setup, and up in the front, it will have another 50MP shooter for selfies. Security comes from a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 171 x 73.9 x 7.2mm and weighs about 199g, which is pretty sleek for a foldable.

Launch timeline: Expected

Motorola has not yet set an official launch (by the time of writing), but once devices hit certification sites, it usually does not take longer. We expect more information to surface soon along with release details and pricing. Overall, in case you are looking for a foldable handset, then you can definitely keep an eye out for this one.