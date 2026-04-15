Motorola Edge 70 Pro leak hints at Dimensity chip, 12GB RAM and Android 16OS

New Delhi:

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro is almost ready to launch in the Indian market. Geekbench has already listed the device, and now we get a peek at its main features like RAM, processor and operating system. The handset ships with Android 16 right out of the box and packs 12GB of RAM, so it’s clearly built for folks who want smooth multitasking and top-tier performance.

Dimensity chipset and performance

According to the Geekbench listing, Motorola is using an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8000-series chip for the Edge 70 Pro. Most likely, we’re talking about the Dimensity 8500. The setup splits into four efficiency cores at 2.2GHz, three performance cores at 3.2GHz, and one main core flying at 3.4GHz.

Graphics get a boost from the Mali-G720 MC8 GPU. On Geekbench, it scored 1,727 in single-core and 6,563 in multi-core tests. In short, this phone should power through gaming and heavier tasks without breaking a sweat.

Design, colours and availability

Leaks and Flipkart teasers say Motorola’s going big on design again. The Edge 70 Pro will launch with several finish options — tailored fabric, satin-luxe, and marble.

Colour options: The device will be available in Blue, Green and White colours.

Expect a curved display with a punch-hole for the selfie camera, which gives the phone a true flagship vibe.

Camera and display features

Camera details are not official yet, but rumours point to a triple rear camera setup, all tucked inside a square module. Motorola wants this phone to stand out for photography. Oh, and it’s popped up with HDR10+ certification, so expect a display with punchy colours and strong contrast.

India launch timeline

No word from Motorola yet about the exact launch date, but showing up on Geekbench and e-commerce sites means it’s right around the corner. Stay tuned — pricing and all the specs should drop soon.