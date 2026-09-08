Huawei Mate XT 2 Ultimate design launched with Creaseless tri-fold display, 50MP camera and HarmonyOS 7

New Delhi:

Huawei has just rolled out the new Mate XT 2 | Ultimate Design in the Chinese market, bringing a new tri-fold handset. This is not the first tri-fold device from the company, but they have pushed things further with both hardware and software upgrades.

Huawei Mate XT 2 Ultimate Design Launched

The Mate XT 2 grabs attention with its wing-like folding design. You can open the screen from both sides, as it just feels natural. It is also the first smartphone to carry the new Kirin 9050 Pro chipset, paired with the LogicFolding Tau chip, which is now available in mass production.

The handset will be available in Purple, White and Black colour options.

Tri-Fold Design Gets a Durability Upgrade

Talking about durability, since that is usually a weak spot for foldables. Huawei used its Xuanwu Ultra-Durable Tri-Fold Architecture here: upgraded hinges, layers of protection, and even IP58 and IP59 certifications for dust and water resistance.

The cover screen is lined with Xuanwu Kunlun Glass, while the main folding display packs UTG glass, high-strength steel, and carbon fiber. The Precision Hinge System 2.0 uses a five-curved-arm structure, spreading out the pressure so you aren’t left with creases or weak spots.

(Image Source : HUAWEI/INSTAGRAM)Huawei Mate XT 2

Kirin 9050 Pro Powers the Mate XT 2

Performance-wise, the Kirin 9050 Pro processor brings some major muscle. Huawei says the Mate XT 2 is 42 per cent faster than the last one, thanks to improvements in hardware, software, and cloud integration. The LinxiCore CPU and Maleoon GPU double up computing units and cache, and even support real-time ray tracing—up to 50 MRPS. On the AI front, the Da Vinci Architecture NPU means solid on-device AI, plus Huawei’s Pangu 30B-A2B MoE language model.

Privacy screen and satellite connectivity

Privacy will get a boost too, with the Smart Shield Privacy Screen that protects your data at the hardware level. You just double-tap the cover or hit a button to activate privacy mode. The phone also offers Tiantong satellite communication and BeiDou messaging, so you are covered even when there is no mobile signal.

For security, Huawei added a Mobile Security Processor, an independent chip, and an EAL5+ CCRC certification.

Upgraded cameras with True-to-Colour Camera 3.0

For photography, it comes with a True-to-Colour Camera 3.0 system, which improves the colour accuracy by 95 per cent when compared to the last model. There is an ultra-HDR main camera, ultra-wide-angle lens, and a periscope telephoto camera with a wide aperture. Video recording reaches 18 EV for dynamic range.

The tri-fold design further introduced Desk-calendar shooting mode and XMAGE SmartCapture, which automatically suggests compositions for people, food, scenery—you name it.

HarmonyOS 7 Brings Large-Screen Features

HarmonyOS 7 runs the show, offering features made for big screens, like Live-Multitask. You can run three windows side by side and tweak their sizes and audio independently. It’s optimised for finance apps, social media, shopping, travel, and productivity.

There is even ECG analysis software, and the Mate XT 2 has a medical device certificate in China.

Huawei Mate XT 2: Price and availability

Pricing starts at RMB 19,999 (around Rs 2,81,572), and it comes with a stylus set. Sales will kickstart from September 12 (2026) at 10:08 AM in China is 7:38 AM in India Standard Time (IST). So far, Huawei has not shared anything about launching in India or the Indian price (at the time of writing).

ALSO READ:

Huawei Band 11 Pro Review: A feature-packed fitness band with 2 week battery

Huawei MatePad SE 11, MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition launched with 10100mAh battery: Details

Huawei FreeClip 2 S launched with open-ear design, AI audio features and up to 38 hours battery life