Xiaomi 18 Fold launched with 7.58-inch display, 200MP Leica camera, 6000mAh battery and more

New Delhi:

Xiaomi has rolled out the new 18 Fold in China, adding another foldable to its lineup. This new book-style device sticks with the wider design that's become popular among premium foldables lately, putting it right up against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series. With a big inner screen, the top-of-the-line Xring O3 chip, Leica-branded cameras, and a hefty battery, Xiaomi clearly isn’t holding back with this one.

Xiaomi 18 Fold: Price and availability

Xiaomi’s new 18 Fold starts at CNY 10,999 (about Rs 1.55 lakh) for the base model, which comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

If you want more space, the 12GB+512GB version costs CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs 1.69 lakh).

There’s also a 16GB+512GB option for CNY 12,999 (around Rs 1.83 lakh).

The top-tier model with 16GB RAM (LPDDR6) and 1TB storage goes for CNY 14,999 (about Rs 2.11 lakh).

Xiaomi did not stop there, as they are also offering a Ceramic Special Edition with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, priced at CNY 15,999 (about Rs 2.25 lakh).

Buyers can pick from three colours:

Black

Nishino Red

Warm Gold White

Pre-orders are live in China right now, and sales will kick off later this month. If you are waiting to see this phone in India, you will have to be patient- because Xiaomi has not yet said anything about launching it here or what Indian pricing might look like.

7.58-inch 120Hz foldable display

The 18 Fold comes with a 5.38-inch AMOLED cover screen that refreshes at 120Hz. Split open the device, and you will get a huge 7.58-inch AMOLED inner display, with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Both the screens of the smartphone crank up to a blazing 4,000 nits peak brightness, so visibility will not be an issue. The inside display uses low-power Pol-less tech, while the outer screen is guarded by Xiaomi’s Dragon Crystal Glass 3.0. Plus, the inner foldable glass is ultra-thin and flexible.

Xring O3 chipset and Android 17

Performance is impressive. Xiaomi built the 18 Fold around its 3nm deca-core Xring O3 flagship AI chip. You get up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage, with the highest-end variant featuring the speedy LPDDR6 memory. Xiaomi’s HyperOS 4—built on Android 17—runs the show straight out of the box, so you’re getting top-notch software right from the start.

200MP Leica-backed camera

The camera setup is a real show-stopper. Xiaomi partnered with Leica for a triple rear camera system led by a whopping 200-megapixel main sensor (f/1.7, 23mm equivalent, OIS). There’s a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera offering 3.5x optical zoom and a total of 7x optical-quality zoom, complete with OIS. Rounding out the trio is a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. For selfies—on both the inner and outer displays—you get 16-megapixel front cameras.

6,000mAh battery and slim design

Power won’t be a concern. The 18 Fold houses a 6,000mAh battery that supports fast charging: 67W wired and 50W wireless. Even with all this tech packed in, it stays slim: just 5.02mm unfolded, 10.68mm folded, and it weighs only 219g. It’s also tough, boasting IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Other features that round out the package: stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and spatial audio, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and plenty of connectivity options (5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, dual Nano-SIM, USB Type-C).

Honestly, the big question for India is whether Xiaomi will launch the 18 Fold here—so far, there’s nothing from the company, and fans will just have to wait and see.

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