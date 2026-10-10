CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke’s grandmother, Savitribai Shankarrao Dipke, dies at 85 in Maharashtra

Mumbai:

The Cockroach Janta Party, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's paternal grandmother died at the age of 85 in Maharashtra's Hingoli district on Saturday following a prolonged illness. Savitribai Shankarrao Dipke breathed her last at 11.30 am at the paternal house in Santuk Pimpri village. Her last rites will be performed at 10 am on Sunday, family sources said. The CJP founder last met his grandmother on August 15 when he launched the 'School Thik Karo' campaign from the Hingoli district and one more time. "As Abhijeet Dipke has been detained in the national capital, we could not contact him. But we have contacted his parents, and they are on the way to Santuk Pimpri," said Dipke's cousin.

Dipke was communicated about demise of his grandmother: Delhi Police

Delhi Police has communicated to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke about the demise of his grandmother. It is now up to him whether he wants to stay back and continue the protest under detention or fly back for the last rites, as reported by news agency ANI.

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, along with Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, and other party leaders, were earlier detained by Delhi Police amid police crackdown on CJP protest. In a video shared by the CJP, Dipke could be heard telling police officers who entered the aircraft, "We are here to be arrested; come and arrest us." Before the detention, police personnel told the CJP leaders that they did not have permission to hold their protest at Jantar Mantar. Dipke said CJP leaders were being detained as if they were criminals. He said that ven former prime minister Indira Gandhi did not do this, adding that the current situation amounted to a "dictatorship".

Former chief minister of Kerala Pinrayi Vijayan, former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar, and CPM MP John Brittas were also detained by police.

Over 200 protesters detained

Over 200 protesters were detained in the Connaught Place area while allegedly attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police sources said. Police continued to detain activists after informing them that permission had not been granted for the proposed demonstration. The preventive action is aimed at ensuring that people with criminal backgrounds do not disrupt law and order during the proposed demonstration, police sources said.

Police are also closely monitoring the movements of individuals suspected of mobilising crowds or encouraging others to participate in the protest. Surveillance has been intensified outside the residences of such individuals as part of the security measures, the sources added.

Also Read:

Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh among AAP leaders detained amid police crackdown on CJP protest