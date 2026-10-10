'Flop show by anarchists, democracy won over mobocracy': BJP on CJP's Delhi protests as hundreds detained

BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra on Saturday criticised the protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, describing it as an attempt by opposition forces to create unrest in the national capital. He claimed the demonstration did not reflect the mood of the country and asserted that democracy had prevailed over what he termed “mobocracy”.

"Jantar Mantar's story is not India's story. What is happening at Jantar Mantar, what you can see on TV and a few social media handles, is not India's story. India is calm and going ahead under good governance,” Patra said.

Accusing the protesters of attempting to hold the national capital “captive”, Patra alleged that there had been efforts to trigger arson and violence. “But today, democracy has triumphed over bheedtantra (mobocracy)," he said.

Patra also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks following a meeting with the President of India. Referring to the meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the BJP leader called Gandhi a “nalayak neta” and accused him of attempting to involve the President in street protests.

"Never before was an attempt made to drag the President into a street protest. But a 'nalayak neta' attempted to do that," Patra said, alleging that Gandhi was trying to draw the President into what he described as anarchy.

The response comes as Delhi Police closely monitors the movements of individuals suspected of mobilising crowds or encouraging others to participate in the protest. Surveillance has been intensified outside the residences of such individuals as part of the security measures, the sources added.

Police personnel have been deployed at strategic locations across the national capital, particularly along routes leading to Jantar Mantar and other sensitive areas, to prevent any untoward incident.

Security arrangements include heightened surveillance, monitoring the movement of individuals suspected of attempting to disturb public order, and keeping a close watch on possible mobilisation efforts ahead of the proposed demonstration.

The planned protest has prompted increased security across Delhi, with police maintaining a strict vigil to prevent any breach of peace.

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