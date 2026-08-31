Poco X8 5G, X8 Power 5G India launch set for September 4 with 10000mAh battery confirmed

New Delhi:

Poco is ready to shake up its X-series lineup in India with the new Poco X8 5G and Poco X8 Power 5G. They have locked in the launch for September 4 at noon IST, as per the teasers (which are floating everywhere on social media with videos, social posts, you name it). Both upcoming smartphones will be sold exclusively on Flipkart, and you can already spot their microsites up and running.

The two new devices will stand just below the X8 Pro, but that does not mean they are dialling things back. Poco’s throwing its weight behind insane battery life and solid performance. Let’s break it down.

(Image Source : POCO/X) Poco X8 5G, X8 Power 5G India launch set for September 4

Poco X8 5G gets 9,000mAh battery

The Poco X8 5G packs a huge 9,000mAh battery. Seriously—Poco says one charge lasts up to 3.2 days. You get 67W wired charging for quick power-ups, plus 22.5W reverse charging to juice up other gadgets. They are also touting bypass charging, PPS charging, and smart charging features. Oh, and both X8 models are rated to keep the battery working efficiently for six years.

Poco X8 Power 5G packs 10,000mAh battery

Now, the X8 Power 5G goes even bigger: a monstrous 10,000mAh battery. Poco is claiming that customers will get up to 3.5 days of playback on that thing. Charging speeds also get a boost: 100W wired charging, 27W reverse charging, and the same advanced charging features as its sibling.

Poco has shown off the X8 Power 5G in a bold yellow finish. The design stands out with a black, squircle-shaped camera module on the back, housing two sensors.

Expected Poco X8 Power 5G specifications

Battery specs aside, here’s what people are expecting under the hood. The X8 Power 5G will likely have a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a silky 120Hz refresh rate. Performance should get a lift from the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chip, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Cameras? Think a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 32MP selfie camera.

Expected Poco X8 5G specifications

The standard X8 5G should not disappoint either. Expect another 6.83-inch AMOLED screen, this time with up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. It is rumoured to run on the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor. Camera-wise, there should be a 50MP rear shooter and a 16MP front camera.

Both the handsets are said to carry water and dust resistance with ratings up to IP69K. Poco also plans to deliver four years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches.

Full specs and pricing are set to drop at the September 4 launch, so just a little longer to wait. This release is definitely one to watch if big batteries and long-lasting support are on your must-have list.

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