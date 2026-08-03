Poco C95 Pro 4G and Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G to launch soon: What to expect?

New Delhi:

Xiaomi looks set to launch two new smartphones globally, with the Poco C95 Pro 4G and Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G now popping up on Thailand’s NBTC certification site. That’s a big hint they are gearing up for an international release soon.

These NBTC listings follow plenty of leaks about what both phones will offer. Sure, Xiaomi has not said anything official yet, but these certifications make it pretty clear the launch is not far off.

Poco C95 Pro 4G could be a rebranded Redmi 17 4G

Let’s talk about the Poco C95 Pro 4G first. According to XpertPick, it’s listed under model number 2606FPC72Y. Word is, this phone is really just a rebranded Redmi 17 4G, which has already shown up in other certification databases with different model numbers. Leaks point to the Redmi 17 4G sporting a 6.9-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra processor, up to 6GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a massive 7,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Expect a 50-megapixel main camera on the back, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, NFC, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G global variant may get battery change

Now, for the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G. It’s apparently cleared NBTC as well, under the model number 2607DRA18G. Tipster Kacper Skrzypek says the global version will stick with most of the hardware from the Chinese model, except for one significant change—the battery drops from 9,000mAh in China to 8,340mAh worldwide. But the international model might get an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back, making the camera setup a bit more versatile.

Expected specifications

The Chinese version of the Redmi Note 17 Pro includes a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chip, 67W fast charging, a 50-megapixel main camera, and an 8-megapixel front shooter. The global version looks set to keep most of those specs, with just a few tweaks for international users.

India launch details

As for India, Xiaomi has already announced that the standard Redmi Note 17 is coming on August 6. The NBTC certifications show that the Redmi Note 17 lineup—including the base model, the Pro, and the Pro Max—have all appeared in certification databases. That’s a good sign more global launches are in the pipeline.

Right now, though, there’s zero sign that the Poco C95 Pro 4G or Redmi 17 4G will hit the Indian market; no Indian variants have cleared certification, and Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed anything for India yet.

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