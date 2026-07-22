Redmi Watch 6 Active, Watch 6 Lite prices and specifications leaked ahead of launch

New Delhi:

Xiaomi looks ready to launch the Redmi Watch 6 lineup with two new models – the Redmi Watch 6 Active and Redmi Watch 6 Lite. As per the reports, the company is planning to launch both watches soon (timeline not announced at the time of writing), joining the standard Redmi Watch 6 that’s already out there.

Xiaomi has not shared an official launch date yet. Still, a new leak spills plenty of details: expected prices, design, colour options, and hardware specs for each watch.

What we know about the upcoming wearables

Both upcoming watches apparently launch first in select European markets. The Redmi Watch 6 Active should go for EUR 50 (about Rs. 5,500), while the Redmi Watch 6 Lite will likely cost EUR 60 (around Rs. 6,600). As for the colour choices, the Active will come in Black and Pink options, and the Lite will be available in Black and Silver.

There is still no news about when these smartwatches will land in India or other global regions.

Design and display

Looking at the design, leaked images hint at a metal chassis that feels pretty premium, with just a single navigation button on the right side. Both models support interchangeable silicone straps, so you can switch up the style whenever you want.

The displays—well, they are not the same size. The Active features a 1.85-inch AMOLED screen with a 390 × 390-pixel resolution. The Lite gets a bigger 1.96-inch AMOLED display. Compare that to the main Redmi Watch 6, which has a 2.07-inch AMOLED screen, 432 × 514 resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 2,000 nits peak brightness.

Battery

Both new models come with a 470mAh battery. That’s slightly less than the 550mAh one inside the regular Watch 6. The Redmi Watch 6 Active supports Bluetooth 5.3, so you can make Bluetooth calls as long as your phone allows it.

Health and fitness

Health and fitness features will not be lacking. Leaked info lists heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking (SpO₂), sleep tracking, a step counter, distance tracking, and calorie monitoring—pretty much the basics everyone wants for fitness and wellness tracking.

But let us state that everything so far is based on the leaks, and Xiaomi has not made any official confirmation on watch details yet.