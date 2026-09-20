Ukraine fires over 1,000 drones at Russia, largest ever attack on Moscow

Moscow:

Ukrainian forces fired more than 1,000 drones at Russia overnight, including hundreds directed towards Moscow, Russian officials said on Sunday as the Kremlin was wrapping up the third and final day of its parliamentary elections. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin described the wave of drone attacks as the "largest ever" assault on the Russian capital. He said the attack damaged the Moscow Oil Refinery and a residential building.

Across the wider Moscow region, two people were killed and 20 others injured, according to local Governor Andrei Vorobyov. The deceased were identified as a 74-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the attack.

Russia says 1,100 Ukrainian drones shot down

Russia's Ministry of Defence said its forces shot down 1,100 Ukrainian drones across the country, as well as over Crimea and the waters of the Black Sea. Sobyanin said 450 drones had been destroyed while heading towards Moscow.

Describing the attack as "unprecedented", the Moscow mayor said the drone wave had also caused damage to the Moscow Oil Refinery and a residential building.

Two killed, 20 injured in Moscow region

The wider Moscow region reported two deaths and 20 injuries following the overnight attacks. Governor Andrei Vorobyov said the two people killed were a 74-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman.

The extent of the damage from the attacks was still being reported by Russian officials as the operation continued.

Drone attack comes as Russia holds parliamentary elections

The attack came as Russia was completing the third and final day of its parliamentary elections. The election was described as Russia's first wartime parliamentary election. The voting was virtually devoid of opposition to President Vladimir Putin's policies and is expected to further cement the Kremlin's dominance.

Russia also held voting in four Ukrainian regions that Moscow annexed after the war began but does not fully control. Voting was also held in Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014. Kyiv has denounced the elections in the occupied territories as illegal.

Moscow says attack failed to disrupt elections

Sobyanin said the drone attack was an attempt to disrupt Russia's elections. "The enemy failed in this regard," the Moscow mayor said.

The attacks unfolded as voting was coming to an end across Russia, with officials reporting extensive drone interceptions over Moscow, other parts of the country, Crimea and the Black Sea.

(With inputs from AP)

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