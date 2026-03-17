Poco X8 Pro series launched in India with 9000mAh battery, up to 24GB RAM

New Delhi:

Poco just unleashed two new smartphones on its X-series lineup in the Indian market. The company has launched the new Poco X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max – both handsets are built for folks who look forward to having a device with fast and powerful performance, especially gamers and people who push their handsets hard.

The devices will come with a smooth, high refresh rate display, bigger than before, and batteries under the hood. Also, there is a slick Iron Man Edition, which could be bought at Rs 34,999 – making it an ideal handset for fans.

Price, variants and additional discounts

Here’s the price rundown:

The X8 Pro starts at Rs 29,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage

Rs 32,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The X8 Pro Max is pricier:

Rs 39,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage

Rs 43,999 for 12GB RAM and 512GB storage

Sales will start from March 23 at noon exclusively on Flipkart, and you can avail an additional Rs 2,000 off from the bank discount.

Features of X8 Pro Max

The X8 Pro Max features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, along with a peak brightness of 3,500 nits- making the graphics look vivid while gaming or watching videos. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, and it is further backed by up to 12GB LPDDR5x of RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. Also, you can virtually expand RAM to 24GB.

The handset is backed by a 9000mAh battery, claiming to deliver blazing-fast 100W charging and 27W reverse charging. With battery capacity like this, the device will be focusing on long gaming hours for the users, and we hope the device also does justice to the heating, as well, along with the long usage of the handset.

Features of X8 Pro

If you do not need maximum power, the X8 Pro could be another choice that delivers almost similar performance. It features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, powered by a Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, and backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 100W fast charge – again, enough juice to last for an hour – and a powerful charger to boost the device in a shorter span of time. Virtual RAM boosts up to 24GB here, too.

Both handsets claim to stay cool even during the gaming session, thanks to Poco’s 3D Ice Loop cooling system with a big vapour chamber. They are said to be tough as Poco has added a number of protections from dust and water with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings.

For photography, you get a 50MP main shooter with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 20MP front shooter. The device runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3, claiming to deliver a smooth and modern feel.

Overall, Poco’s new X8 Pro series has been designed for the serious mobile gamers who are looking for long battery life with great features. And these smartphones may raise the bar higher for the company under the mid-range gaming smartphones in India.