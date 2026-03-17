Oppo K14 5G launched with 7000mAh battery at Rs 17999 onwards: Specs, availability and more

New Delhi:

Oppo, one of the leading smartphone brands from China, has unleashed the new K14 5G in the Indian market. The smartphone has been launched at a starting price of Rs 17,999, and the main highlight of the device is the huge 7,000mAh battery. The phone is further backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and a 50MP camera, making the device one of the serious players in the mid-range 5G space.

Variants, price and availability

Oppo is offering the K14 5G in three variants:

6GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 17,999

6GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 19,999

8GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 21,999

Bank offers and discounts: If you use select bank cards to make your purchase, you will be able to redeem an instant discount of up to Rs 1,000.

The smartphone will officially go on sale from March 20 on Flipkart and Oppo’s official site.

Colour options: The smartphone is available in three colour variants – Icy Blue, Prism Violet and Prism White.

Battery capacity

The biggest highlight is the battery of the smartphone. The handset is backed by a 7,000mAh battery. This device has been built for people who want strong battery life. Also, the handset is packed with a 45W fast charger – this means that the device will come with rapid charging support in a shorter time period.

Oppo has claimed that users could stream YouTube for almost 19 hours, navigate maps for about 17.5 hours, or video call for up to 13 hours on a single charge. So, in case you dislike keeping reaching for the charger all the time, the K14 5G’s got your back.

Display, processor, OS

Oppo K14 5G comes with a 6.75-inch display with up to 1,125 nits of brightness. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and up to 8GB of RAM – making it more responsive. The device supports up to 256GB of storage, and the device runs on the Android 15 operating system-based ColorOS 15, which keeps everything looking fresh and smooth.

Photography

The device comes with a 50MP main shooter and a 2MP monochrome sensor on the back. On the front, the device will come with an 8MP selfie camera. Oppo has also added a number of AI features to enhance the user experience; a handful of AI tricks include the following:

AI Recompose

AI Eraser 2.0

AI Clarity Enhancer

Dual-View video

These features will help you to play with your camera and photos on your smartphone easily or even work on the videos.

IPS protection from dust and water

For durability, the K14 5G comes with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings. This means the phone comes with tough built to protect the device from dust and water- we do not see this kind of protection in this price range.

It also handles dual SIM 5G, so you are ready for fast connections when you need them.

Overall, the new Oppo K14 5G packs a big battery, a sharp display, strong performance, and some solid camera features—making it a smart pick for anyone looking for a reliable mid-range 5G phone in India.