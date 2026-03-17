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Airtel offers 3GB daily data, free Netflix and unlimited 5G for 84 days under Rs 1800: Details here

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Bharti Airtel has introduced a feature-packed Rs 1798 prepaid plan offering 84 days validity, 3GB daily data, unlimited 5G, a free Netflix subscription, and Adobe Express Premium access. The plan targets users looking for long-term value with OTT and high data benefits.

Airtel
Airtel Image Source : Airtel
New Delhi:

Airtel, one of the leading telecom players of India, has continued on expanding its prepaid lineup, with high-value plans that are designed for heavy data users. The recharge plan that costs Rs 1,798 stands out as one of its most comprehensive offerings – providing several benefits for around 3 months.

3GB daily data for 84 days

First off, you get 3GB of high-speed data every day for 84 days. That’s perfect if you’re streaming videos nonstop, gaming, jumping into online meetings, or just using a bunch of data-hungry apps. If you hit your daily limit, data speed drops to 64 kbps—so you’re not completely cut off, just slowed down.

100 SMS per day

Users will get unlimited calls across India, plus 100 free SMS every single day. Useful whether you’re calling friends, family, or work contacts.

Netflix Basic subscription

Now, the extra perks are big. You get Netflix Basic for all 84 days. No need to pay extra to binge-watch shows and movies. And on top of that, there's a full year of Adobe Express Premium included—usually worth about Rs 4,000. If you’re into graphic design, making Instagram posts, or need quick edits, this is a decent bonus.

Airtel 5G with unlimited 5G data

For those who have access to Airtel’s 5G, there’s unlimited 5G data. So you can download at lightning speed and stream without worrying about limits.

Hello Tunes and Airtel Thanks App

Airtel throws in some smaller perks too, like free Hellotunes for 30 days—personalise your caller tunes with no extra charge.

Setting up is easy, and you can activate it through the Airtel Thanks app or on their website.

A complete value-for-money plan

When you stack everything together—big daily data, unlimited calls, free Netflix, Adobe tools, and 5G access—it really is an all-in-one package. If you are looking for entertainment, tools for work, and solid connectivity, this plan covers all bases.

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