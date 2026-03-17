BSNL activates over 96000 4G sites across India, expansion gains pace, government boost drives growth

New Delhi:

BSNL has picked up the pace with its 4G rollout across India. Out of around 98,000 installed sites, 96,103 are already up and running. This puts the company just shy of its big milestone: one lakh 4G sites nationwide.

This massive push is set to give a big boost to connectivity, especially for rural and remote areas. Millions of people will see better network performance, more reliable service, and easier access to high-speed internet.

Indigenous Technology Powers Expansion

One of the standout parts of BSNL’s 4G rollout is that it’s powered almost entirely by Indian technology. Tata Consultancy Services, Tejas Networks, and the Centre for Development of Telematics are leading the charge on the network infrastructure. What does that mean? Less reliance on foreign vendors and a stronger homegrown telecom industry in India. If this effort goes well, it’ll open the door for BSNL—and maybe other operators too—to use Indian solutions for future 5G rollouts.

Government Support Boosts Revival Efforts

The government isn’t just watching from the sidelines. It’s giving BSNL a solid push. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, said the whole initiative is about expanding high-speed connectivity everywhere. The government’s okayed three big revival packages, together adding up to around ₹3.22 lakh crore. That’s not pocket change—this support is helping BSNL upgrade its network, improve service quality, and actually compete in the tough telecom market.

Spectrum Allocation Across Multiple Bands

As part of the revival, BSNL’s got the green light for spectrum across a bunch of key frequency bands: 700, 800, 1800, 2100, 2500, and 3300 MHz. These bands let BSNL offer broader coverage and faster data, which means users all over India should start noticing stronger and more reliable service.

Positive Financial Turnaround

All these changes are showing up in the numbers too. Since FY21, BSNL has been reporting operating profits. The company’s financial health is clearly on the mend. Continued investment in new networks and technology is helping BSNL stand its ground against private competitors.

Preparing for Future 5G Expansion

With 4G almost everywhere, BSNL’s already thinking about what’s next—5G. The company wants to go beyond the first one lakh sites, but it’ll need a few more approvals to make that happen. The focus on Indian technology, plus strong support from the government, should keep BSNL moving forward and growing for the long haul.