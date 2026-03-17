Motorola Razr 70 leak reveals charging upgrade, specs similar to Razr 60

New Delhi:

Motorola, a Lenovo brand, is set to roll out a new clamshell smartphone called the Razr 70. As rumours started buzzing after it popped up on China’s 3C certification site with the model number XT2657-2. That’s usually a good sign that launch is not too far off. Tipster Anvin shared some details, saying we might see it hit China by the end of this month or early April 2026, before going global.

The Razr 70 got spotted on the 3C listing, and it seems like Motorola bumped up the wired fast charging to 33W, just a touch faster than the Razr 60’s 30W. We’re not talking game-changing speed, but it should cut down charging time a bit — definitely handy for everyday use.

Display: When it comes to display and design, don’t expect any major shake-ups. Listings from platforms like TENAA hint that the Razr 70 stays pretty close to the Razr 60. You’ll probably get the same 6.9-inch Full HD+ OLED main screen, running at 1080 x 2640 pixels, plus a 3.63-inch cover display — both sizes sound familiar if you’ve seen the previous model.

The phone measures about 171.3 x 73.9 x 7.2mm and weighs around 188 grams, so it feels almost exactly like the last one.

Photography: On the camera side, Motorola is said to be swapping things up. The Razr 70 could pack a dual 50MP setup on the back, instead of the Razr 60’s combo of 50MP and 13MP. Selfie fans can look forward to a 32MP front camera, sticking with what worked before. Under the hood, the Razr 70 might run an octa-core chip clocked at 2.75GHz, which nudges up from what the Razr 60 had. Buyers will likely get a choice of RAM — from 8GB up to 18GB — with storage options maxing out at a hefty 1TB.

Battery: The battery setup uses a dual-cell design, rated at 4,275mAh, with typical capacity coming in around 4,500mAh. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking. All in all, it feels like Motorola is aiming for small refinements rather than big leaps.

Launch timeline

The Razr 70 is set to take over from the Razr 60 series, which came out in April 2025. With leaks pointing to a China launch soon (and a global rollout right after), it sounds like we won’t have to wait long. Sure, the changes aren’t dramatic, but for folks who want a sharp-looking foldable with a bit more speed and performance, the Razr 70 could be worth a look.