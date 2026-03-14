AC cooling tips: 6 Things your technician should check during service

New Delhi:

It's already summer, and the heat kicks in for the households of northern India. So, the air conditioners are becoming lifesavers at home and work. Still, a lot of people wait until something goes wrong – it could be weak cooling, a weird noise from your air conditioner or water leaking from the AC.

Routine servicing for AC: Why is it important?

Routine servicing makes a big difference in the AC's performance. It keeps cooling strong, saves money on your electricity bill and gives your AC a longer life. It is smart to get it checked out before summer really ramps up so you are not caught sweating when your unit fails.

Air filter cleaning

The air filter keeps the air flowing and catches dust and allergens – keeping the indoor air breathable. Over time, while using AC regularly, it gets clogged up with dirt, which forces the AC to take more load and slow down the cooling. The technicians will clean the filters, and this is done with solid cleaning; they remove the dirty or damaged parts. When the filters are clear, rooms feel cooler, and air feels fresher – meaning no more dust and sneezing and allergies.

Refrigerant (AC gas) level check

The refrigerant (or AC gas) is what actually cools your air. If it is running low, your AC might just not cool. The technician must use special gauges to check pressure and hunt for leaks. If they find one, they fix it and refill the gas. Keeping the refrigerant levels right means faster, stronger cooling.

Condenser and evaporator coil cleaning

The coils inside the AC transfer heat out, so dust or other dirt particles which are stuck to them slow everything down. Cleaning these coils is key- the AC can let heat escape faster and cool your space in less time. Plus, you save energy instead of wasting it.

Drain-pipe and water outlet inspection

Air conditioning pulls moisture from the air, so the water builds up in the pipe. Water is meant to flow out through a drain pipe. But when the drain pipe is blocked with algae or dirt, water ends up dripping inside, harming the AC machinery. The technician works on clearing any clogs, which makes sure that the AC drains the water properly and does not leak.

Electrical connections and thermostat check

Never have any loose wires, faulty sensors or weak capacitors while using an air conditioner. Always have a quality plug point, or it could mess with cooling or even cause safety issues. That is why the electrical bits need attention.

During servicing, the techs check connections, test capacitors, and make sure your thermostat responds accurately. When everything’s wired correctly, your AC maintains a steady temperature without wasting electricity.

Outdoor unit inspection

Your AC’s outdoor unit handles the dirty work—literally. It sits outside, and it is exposed to dust, leaves and weather. If stuff builds up around the unit, airflow gets blocked and cooling drops. Servicing includes cleaning up the area and making sure there’s space for air to move. Good ventilation keeps the cooling steady.

Why should you service your AC before summer actually kicks in?

If you wait to fix your AC till after the heat hits, you are risking sudden breakdowns—often when you need it most. Servicing before summer boosts cooling, keeps your bill lower, and makes your AC last longer. Just stick to a simple servicing checklist, and your unit should run all season smoothly.