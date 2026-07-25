CJP calls off Jantar Mantar protest as Centre agrees to all demands after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

New Delhi:

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday called off its agitation and requested the protesters at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to withdraw peacefully after the government accepted all demands of the students following Dharmendra Pradhan's decision to step down as Union Education Minister over irregularities in NEET (UG) examination.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at the Constitution Club of India (CCI) in national capital, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the government has also agreed to withdraw the first information reports (FIRs) registered against students in Delhi and all states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Das said the government will also share copies of all FIRs that have been registered with the CJP. Dar, however, criticised those who were involved in violence, saying some anti-social elements had infiltrated the CJP protests.

"Understanding this, we have shared a draft with the government, which is a written guarantee. The government has said it will share this with us by Tuesday. We hope that by Tuesday we will receive the government's guarantees regarding these FIRs and any future action," he said.

Compensation for kin of NEET aspirants

Regarding their third demand of Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the government has agreed to the demand and an honorary compensation will be provided to the families "under whatever rules and regulations allow".

Ranka said the CJP and the government will hold another round of talks in around four weeks over the demand charter for broader reforms. "Government has accepted all our demands after 36 days of protest. We urge everyone to peacefully withdraw from protests sites. Our demands were not radical but basic, and the government has now accepted them," Ranka said at the media briefing.

Nadda, who led the talks on Centre's behalf along with Singh, said the government will consider over CJP's charter for reforms for exams and will take appropriate steps accordingly. He said the government has sympathetically considered all the demands put forth by the CJP and accepted them.

The CJP protests and Pradhan's resignation

The CJP, led by Abhijeet Dipke, launched a massive protest at Jantar Mantar, seeking Pradhan's resignation over NEET paper leak. It also planned the 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20, which turned violent and clashes were reported between police and CJP supporters.

Despite the repeated calls, reports earlier emerged that Pradhan won't resign. However, as calls continued to intensify, Pradhan stepped down on Saturday, saying the developments of the past 10 days had "saddened" him deeply and that the issue was "not a matter of personal prestige".

After Pradhan's resignation, celebration began in the CJP camp, and supporters at Jantar Mantar were seen waving the national flag and raising slogans such as 'Vande Mataram'.

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