Nothing Phone 4a series sets day-1 sales record on Flipkart in Rs 30000+ segment

New Delhi:

The Nothing Phone 4a series just made a groundbreaking day-one sales record in India. Flipkart’s internal numbers have showcased that the phone – especially the new Phone 4a Pro – has reported the highest first-day online sales in the Rs 30,000+ range. Akis Evangelidis, the president of Nothing India, shared the news on social media, calling it a big moment for the company after hitting the benchmark.

Evangelidis further said this early success backs up Nothing’s strategy with its A-series. He pointed out that India is one of Nothing’s top markets, and the response proves people are paying more attention to their design-focused devices and unique software experience. Nothing recently opened a flagship store in Bengaluru, showing they are serious about sticking around in India.

What’s special about the Nothing Phone 4a Pro?

The new Phone 4a Pro is the most premium model. It comes with a metal unibody, a Glyph Matrix lighting setup with 137 mini-LEDs, a huge 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip, and, for photography, the device comes with a triple rear camera system with extra zoom. It’s built to be more powerful and premium than the earlier A-series phones.

The standard Nothing Phone 4a got its own upgrades too!

The new phone comes with the transparent back panel design from the brand, with a Glyph lighting system for notifications, a 50MP telephoto camera, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, and a smoother, higher refresh-rate display. These features aim to boost its appeal in the mid-range market.

Plenty of colour choices

The Nothing Phone 4a comes in blue, white, pink, and black, while the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is available in black, pink and silver. Both phones are up for grabs on Flipkart, and the strong opening demand is what pushed the series to break sales records right out of the gate.