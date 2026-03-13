LPG Cylinder Delivery Scam Alert: Fraudsters targeting users via WhatsApp and SMS

New Delhi:

With the LPG cylinder crisis booming across the nation, scammers are now targeting innocent people who need cylinders and are figuring out a way. This scam has worked well for the scammers, as it has caught a lot of people off guard. With cooking gas in high demand, these fraudsters are sending messages that claim super-fast delivery if you pay upfront. The line ‘Pay Now, Get Gas Tomorrow’ shows up in WhatsApp chats, SMS and all over social media.

Pay now, get gas tomorrow: how does this scam fool people?

People click the links, pay the money, and just like that, it goes straight to the scammer.

It is not just a random message – criminals are running fake ads using logos from popular gas companies, luring people to bogus websites.

There, victims are asked for payment info that ends up syphoning cash out of their accounts. You’d think twice, but with all the real-looking branding, it’s easy to get fooled.

Do not rush – it's a sham!

There has been a sharp increase in these scams, especially with supply issues making people anxious for gas. The big gas companies:

Indane

Bharat Gas

HPGas

And all put out warnings saying they never ask for advance payments through random links or messages.

If someone wants a cylinder, they should stick to the official websites, apps, or trusted booking channels.

Safety tips

To stay safe, experts have a few clear tips to follow:

Book your LPG cylinder only from the official platform – no WhatsApp or SMS link.

Never click on unfamiliar links or messages.

Do not enter your payment details on any unsecured or random websites. Always check the website link – '.http' and '.com' or '.in'

Keep your security details – like UPI PIN, OTPs and banking info – private, with no exceptions.

If you see or feel anything suspicious (an SMS or a link or call from a random number), report it right away.

And if you fall victim to one of these scams, call India’s Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 as fast as possible. It’s your best shot at getting your money back.