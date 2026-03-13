Advertisement
  3. Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 13, 2026: Free Diamonds, loot, emotes and more

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Garena Free Fire MAX can unlock exciting in-game rewards using the latest redeem codes released for March 13, 2026. These codes allow players to claim free gun skins, diamonds, character bundles, and other premium items without spending money.

Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Image Source : Garena
New Delhi:

Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games, rolled out a new set of codes for the players. Garena, the game developer, has made this game more engaging with improved visuals, smoother animations and a more immersive gaming experience.

One of the biggest advantages of Free Fire MAX is the game enables players to enjoy a lot of free in-game rewards and keeps the gaming community active and competitive.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 13, 2026

Here are some active codes which are available only for today. Players could redeem them quickly, as they are available only for a limited time.

  1. FFDMNSW9KG2
  2. FFCBRAXQTS9S
  3. FFSGT7KNFQ2X
  4. FPSTQ7MXNPY5
  5. 4N8M2XL9R1G3
  6. H8YC4TN6VKQ9
  7. FPUS5XQ2TNZK
  8. FT4E9Y5U1I3O
  9. FP9O1I5U3Y2T
  10. FM6N1B8V3C4X
  11. FA3S7D5F1G9H
  12. FK3J9H5G1F7D
  13. FFMTYKQPFDZ9
  14. FF6YH3BFD7VT
  15. FF6WN9QSFTHX
  16. FFRSX4CYHLLQ
  17. FFSKTXVQF2NR
  18. NPTF2FWSPXN9
  19. FFKSY7PQNWHG
  20. GXFT7YNWTQSZ
  21. FFM4X2HQWCVK
  22. FF4MTXQPFDZ9
  23. UPQ7X5NMJ64V
  24. 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
  25. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  26. S9QK2L6VP3MR
  27. FFR4G3HM5YJN
  28. FZ5X1C7V9B2N
  29. B1RK7C5ZL8YT
  30. FU1I5O3P7A9S
  31. F7F9A3B2K6G8
  32. FE2R8T6Y4U1I

Note: These codes are timebound and will only be available for today. They are on a first-come, first-served basis and may expire quickly.

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes

Players can follow these simple steps to claim rewards:

  • Visit the official redemption website: reward.ff.garena.com
  • Log in using your Facebook, Google, Apple ID, VK, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
  • Copy any redeem code from the list
  • Paste it into the redemption box on the website
  • Click “OK” to confirm
  • Once successfully redeemed, rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox.

What rewards can players get?

Using these redeem codes, players can unlock several premium items that help enhance gameplay.

Some of the rewards include:

  • Gun skins
  • Character bundles
  • Pets
  • Emotes
  • Gloo walls
  • Diamond vouchers

These items help players customise their characters and improve their performance in battles.

Exclusive rewards available via codes

Here are some of the in-game rewards that the players could receive when they redeem these codes:

  • Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
  • Diamond Voucher
  • Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
  • Fire Head Hunting Parachute

These rewards will let the players personalise characters, upgrade weapons and gain additional advantages during gameplay.

