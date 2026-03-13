Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 13, 2026: Free Diamonds, loot, emotes and more

Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games, rolled out a new set of codes for the players. Garena, the game developer, has made this game more engaging with improved visuals, smoother animations and a more immersive gaming experience.
One of the biggest advantages of Free Fire MAX is the game enables players to enjoy a lot of free in-game rewards and keeps the gaming community active and competitive.
Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 13, 2026
Here are some active codes which are available only for today. Players could redeem them quickly, as they are available only for a limited time.
- FFDMNSW9KG2
- FFCBRAXQTS9S
- FFSGT7KNFQ2X
- FPSTQ7MXNPY5
- 4N8M2XL9R1G3
- H8YC4TN6VKQ9
- FPUS5XQ2TNZK
- FT4E9Y5U1I3O
- FP9O1I5U3Y2T
- FM6N1B8V3C4X
- FA3S7D5F1G9H
- FK3J9H5G1F7D
- FFMTYKQPFDZ9
- FF6YH3BFD7VT
- FF6WN9QSFTHX
- FFRSX4CYHLLQ
- FFSKTXVQF2NR
- NPTF2FWSPXN9
- FFKSY7PQNWHG
- GXFT7YNWTQSZ
- FFM4X2HQWCVK
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9
- UPQ7X5NMJ64V
- 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- S9QK2L6VP3MR
- FFR4G3HM5YJN
- FZ5X1C7V9B2N
- B1RK7C5ZL8YT
- FU1I5O3P7A9S
- F7F9A3B2K6G8
- FE2R8T6Y4U1I
Note: These codes are timebound and will only be available for today. They are on a first-come, first-served basis and may expire quickly.
How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes
Players can follow these simple steps to claim rewards:
- Visit the official redemption website: reward.ff.garena.com
- Log in using your Facebook, Google, Apple ID, VK, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
- Copy any redeem code from the list
- Paste it into the redemption box on the website
- Click “OK” to confirm
- Once successfully redeemed, rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox.
What rewards can players get?
Using these redeem codes, players can unlock several premium items that help enhance gameplay.
Some of the rewards include:
- Gun skins
- Character bundles
- Pets
- Emotes
- Gloo walls
- Diamond vouchers
These items help players customise their characters and improve their performance in battles.
Exclusive rewards available via codes
Here are some of the in-game rewards that the players could receive when they redeem these codes:
- Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
- Diamond Voucher
- Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
- Fire Head Hunting Parachute
These rewards will let the players personalise characters, upgrade weapons and gain additional advantages during gameplay.