Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 13, 2026: Free Diamonds, loot, emotes and more

New Delhi:

Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games, rolled out a new set of codes for the players. Garena, the game developer, has made this game more engaging with improved visuals, smoother animations and a more immersive gaming experience.

One of the biggest advantages of Free Fire MAX is the game enables players to enjoy a lot of free in-game rewards and keeps the gaming community active and competitive.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 13, 2026

Here are some active codes which are available only for today. Players could redeem them quickly, as they are available only for a limited time.

FFDMNSW9KG2 FFCBRAXQTS9S FFSGT7KNFQ2X FPSTQ7MXNPY5 4N8M2XL9R1G3 H8YC4TN6VKQ9 FPUS5XQ2TNZK FT4E9Y5U1I3O FP9O1I5U3Y2T FM6N1B8V3C4X FA3S7D5F1G9H FK3J9H5G1F7D FFMTYKQPFDZ9 FF6YH3BFD7VT FF6WN9QSFTHX FFRSX4CYHLLQ FFSKTXVQF2NR NPTF2FWSPXN9 FFKSY7PQNWHG GXFT7YNWTQSZ FFM4X2HQWCVK FF4MTXQPFDZ9 UPQ7X5NMJ64V 4ST1ZTBZBRP9 BR43FMAPYEZZ S9QK2L6VP3MR FFR4G3HM5YJN FZ5X1C7V9B2N B1RK7C5ZL8YT FU1I5O3P7A9S F7F9A3B2K6G8 FE2R8T6Y4U1I

Note: These codes are timebound and will only be available for today. They are on a first-come, first-served basis and may expire quickly.

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes

Players can follow these simple steps to claim rewards:

Visit the official redemption website: reward.ff.garena.com

Log in using your Facebook, Google, Apple ID, VK, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

Copy any redeem code from the list

Paste it into the redemption box on the website

Click “OK” to confirm

Once successfully redeemed, rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox.

What rewards can players get?

Using these redeem codes, players can unlock several premium items that help enhance gameplay.

Some of the rewards include:

Gun skins

Character bundles

Pets

Emotes

Gloo walls

Diamond vouchers

These items help players customise their characters and improve their performance in battles.

Exclusive rewards available via codes

Here are some of the in-game rewards that the players could receive when they redeem these codes:

Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Diamond Voucher

Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

Fire Head Hunting Parachute

These rewards will let the players personalise characters, upgrade weapons and gain additional advantages during gameplay.