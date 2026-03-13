Amazon adds ‘Sassy’ personality to Alexa+: AI assistant now offers adults-only style

New Delhi:

Amazon has launched a new personality for Alexa+, which is known as 'Sassy'. The new feature is meant for adults only by helping them with a smart assistant but with a few expressions like humour, sarcasm and the occasional roast. Basically, it’s Alexa with a quick wit, always ready to help but not afraid to throw in a cheeky comment or two. You will not just get the answers, but you might get some laughter, and maybe it could give some reality checks as well – making conversations feel more human-like.

Adults-only feature with security checks

TechCrunch reported that the new feature has been designed for adults only since the Sassy feature can come with explicit language; Amazon set up some guardrails. Only adults can turn it on, and you will need to prove it – expect extra security steps in the Alexa app, like Face ID, if you are using an iPhone.

Plus, if Amazon Kids mode is active, Sassy stays locked, so kids will not stumble into grown-up jokes.

Other Personality Styles in Alexa+

The new Sassy mode joins several other personality styles introduced for Alexa+ recently.

Existing options include:

Brief – Provides short, concise responses

Chill – Delivers relaxed and friendly interactions

Sweet – Uses warm and polite language

These styles allow users to customise how Alexa communicates, giving them more control over the assistant’s tone.

No NSFW or harmful content allowed

Even with its edgier tone, Sassy still plays by Amazon’s rules. Alexa+ will not serve up anything sexual, hateful, illegal or harmful. No personal attacks, no dangerous advice—just playful sarcasm, nothing that crosses the line.

Part of Amazon’s Bigger AI Strategy

All of this fits into Amazon’s bigger plan to keep Alexa fresh as AI evolves. Tech companies everywhere are trying out new personalities for their bots, hoping to make them feel less robotic and more fun. By adding Sassy mode, Amazon is betting more people will find Alexa+ both useful and actually entertaining.