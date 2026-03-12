Apple releases security update for iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 and other older devices: List here

New Delhi:

Apple dropped new software updates for older iPhones and iPads that cannot handle the latest iOS versions anymore. We are talking about iOS 16.7.15, iOS 15.8.7, iPadOS 16.7.15, and iPadOS 15.8.7. The main goal is to fix security issues with the older devices. Apple has rolled these out after researchers spotted a pretty serious exploit toolkit targeting devices running old operating systems. So even if you are holding onto an iPhone from a decade ago, Apple is still looking out for you.

The Coruna Exploit: What’s going on?

Recently, security experts over at Google and iVerify uncovered the Coruna exploit kit. It’s a nasty piece of work, stringing together 23 different vulnerabilities to take over older Apple devices. In some cases, attackers do not need much—just tricking someone into clicking a sketchy link or visiting a bad website is enough. The exploit hits weaknesses in WebKit (the guts of Safari) and the system kernel.

Apple says its latest updates patch both of those holes.

Which iPhones and iPads get the fix?

This update covers a handful of older but still popular Apple devices:

iPhones:

iPhone 6s (2015)

iPhone 7 (2016)

iPhone 8 (2017)

iPhone X (2017)

iPhone SE (1st gen, 2016)

iPads:

iPad mini 4

iPad Pro (1st gen)

Usually, Apple sticks with about 5 or 6 years of major iOS updates, so seeing them push out security patches for the iPhone 6s or 7 is a nice surprise.

Updates for the newer stuff too

If you are using the new model of iPhone or iPad, Apple released iOS 26.3.1 and iPadOS 26.3.1. These bring the usual bug fixes, make your device run smoother, and add support for new hardware like the Apple Studio Display. No huge new features this time, but stability and compatibility get a boost.

How to update your device

It’s simple to stay protected:

1. Open Settings.

2. Tap General.

3. Hit Software Update.

4. Download and install whatever’s available.

Staying up to date keeps your device safer from new security threats. Do not skip it.