Oppo Find N6 foldable teased with ‘World’s Flattest’ crease-free display, colour options and storage variants

New Delhi:

Oppo is gearing up to launch the Find N6, its next foldable flagship smartphone, which is scheduled to launch on March 17 in the Chinese market, along with a few other markets. This phone is claimed to be the best creaseless foldable smartphone and is going to play big against Samsung, Apple and Google in the premium smartphone world.

Find N6 at Mobile World Congress 2026

The phone was first unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona. The design of the new Find N6 was a head-turner, especially with the hyping up of its new circular rear camera module, something that Oppo calls the 'Cosmos Ring'. It actually looks pretty sharp and gives the phone its own personality.

Display – No crease in the foldable phone

They are calling it the ‘world’s flattest foldable'; basically, it’s supposed to have almost no crease, thanks to some fancy new Sky-Shaped Memory Glass. Foldable smartphones usually show a crease where the screen folds, so this is a big promise.

There is also a new titanium alloy hinge (Oppo calls it the 'Sky-Shaped Hinge') that’s meant to keep the folding action smooth, even after tonnes of use. If it works as advertised, that would fix one of the main things people complain about with foldables.

Pre-orders are already open in China

You can pick from three colour options: Deep Black, Golden Orange, and Original Titanium. Storage options look solid too- choose from 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 16GB with 512GB, or go all-out with 16GB and a whopping 1TB. Only the top version gets satellite connectivity, though.

Officially confirmed features

While the full specifications are yet to be unleashed by the company, leaks have already flooded the internet, suggesting that the new Oppo Find N6 may run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

The foldable smartphone may come with the following features too:

8.12-inch inner foldable display

Backed by a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery

May supports 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging

It will come with Oppo AI Pen stylus

If these specifications are confirmed and true, the Find N6 could become one of the most powerful foldable smartphones available in the market and launched in 2026.