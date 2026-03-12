Sonos Play and Sonos Era 100 SL speakers launched with Wi-Fi 6, AirPlay 2 support: Details here

New Delhi:

Sonos, the brand people know for high-end audio gear, just rolled out two new speakers in India: the Sonos Play and the Sonos Era 100 SL. These are not just more speakers—they’re built to deliver crisp, powerful sound and fit right in with your other Sonos devices.

Price and Availability

The Sonos Play comes in at Rs 31,999, while the Era 100 SL is pegged at Rs 21,999. You can pick either one up in black or white. Both are up for pre-order right now on the Sonos website and through a few retail partners in India. In the US, sales start March 31, and it looks like India will follow the same schedule, though for now, the product pages just say “coming soon.”

These new speakers are made to work seamlessly with the rest of the Sonos ecosystem. You control everything through the Sonos app, and you can link up multiple speakers across rooms for a true surround sound or whole-home audio setup. That means you get music in the kitchen, the living room—anywhere you want, all at once. They also play nice with all the big music streaming services, so you’re never short on tunes.

Sonos Play and Era 100 SL: Features

Both the Sonos Play and Era 100 SL pack three digital amplifiers, tuned to match their acoustic build. The setup includes two angled tweeters for a real stereo effect, plus a mid-woofer that keeps vocals sharp and bass deep. If you want to tweak the sound, just hop into the Sonos app—you can adjust bass, treble, and loudness to get things just right.

When it comes to hardware, both run on a quad-core processor (Cortex-A55, 1.4GHz) and have 1GB of RAM. Storage-wise, the Play gives you 8GB, and the Era 100 SL has 4GB.

Connectivity

Both speakers support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, so streaming is fast and smooth. They also work with Apple AirPlay 2, letting you stream straight from your iPhone or iPad. The Sonos Play comes with built-in mics for voice control, and both models support Trueplay tuning (if you’ve got an iOS device), which tailors the sound to your room.

There’s also a USB Type-C port on each speaker, so you can add optional accessories like Ethernet or line-in adapters if you want.

As for battery life, the Sonos Play has a 35Wh battery and keeps the music going for up to 24 hours per charge. It’s rated IP67, so it’s tough against dust and water, and you can even use it as a power bank to charge your phone or other gadgets. The Era 100 SL, on the other hand, needs to stay plugged in—no battery here.