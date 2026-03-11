Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Vivo Y51 Pro 5G launched in India with 7200mAh battery at Rs 24999 onwards: Features, availability and more

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G launched in India with 7200mAh battery at Rs 24999 onwards: Features, availability and more

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G has launched with a massive 7200mAh battery, a 50MP dual rear camera, and a 120Hz display. The new Y-series smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset and will be available via Flipkart and Vivo’s online store.

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G
Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Image Source : Vivo
New Delhi:

Vivo just launched the new Y51 Pro 5G, and it is packed with some specs which people have been looking for at budget-friendly rates. The handset starts at Rs 24,999 and comes with up to 256GB storage. The main highlight for the device is that it is backed by a 7,200 mAh battery, which sounds enough to keep you going all day and probably even two. You get a crisp 120Hz display, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and under the hood, it’s running on the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset. 

The device is up for sale from Flipkart's store and Vivo’s online store, at a starting price of Rs 24,999 for 128GB storage. If you want more space, the 256GB version sets you back Rs 27,999.

Here’s a quick heads-up on the launch offers:

  • Buy it before March 16, and you can get around Rs 2,500 in cashback.
  • Sales kick off on March 11. 
  • The device will be available in two colour options: Festive Red and Noble Gold.

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G: Features

  1. Display: The phone will come with a 6.75-inch LCD display with a 720 × 1,570 pixel resolution. Colours look vivid with 83 per cent NTSC coverage. The handset has been built to last, with a composite plastic back and water and dust resistance (IP68 and IP69), so a little rain or dust will not hurt it.
  2. Performance: Vivo went with the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo. It’s a 4 nm chip with eight cores—four for power, four for efficiency—which helps in multitasking and gaming. There is 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage. 
  3. Out of the box, you get OriginOS 6, which is based on the Android 16 operating system, which means you get the latest features and customisation options.
  4. Photography: On the back, you get a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary lens. Up front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera. And yes, you can shoot 4K videos with it.
  5. Battery: The handset is backed by a 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging. So even if the device runs out of juice, you can easily top it up. 
  6. Connectivity: The phone supports 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4 and USB Type-C. For navigation, the device will have GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS all supported. 

Google brings Gemini AI to Chrome in India: Ask questions, summarise pages and compare tabs

iPhone 18 Pro series leaks: Pro and Pro Max to have A20 Pro chip, brighter display and camera

Redmi K90 Ultra to launch with 8000mAh battery, Dimensity 9500 chip and more: Leaks suggest
 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Vivo Tech News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\