Vivo Y51 Pro 5G launched in India with 7200mAh battery at Rs 24999 onwards: Features, availability and more

New Delhi:

Vivo just launched the new Y51 Pro 5G, and it is packed with some specs which people have been looking for at budget-friendly rates. The handset starts at Rs 24,999 and comes with up to 256GB storage. The main highlight for the device is that it is backed by a 7,200 mAh battery, which sounds enough to keep you going all day and probably even two. You get a crisp 120Hz display, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and under the hood, it’s running on the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset.

The device is up for sale from Flipkart's store and Vivo’s online store, at a starting price of Rs 24,999 for 128GB storage. If you want more space, the 256GB version sets you back Rs 27,999.

Here’s a quick heads-up on the launch offers:

Buy it before March 16, and you can get around Rs 2,500 in cashback.

Sales kick off on March 11.

The device will be available in two colour options: Festive Red and Noble Gold.

Vivo Y51 Pro 5G: Features