Vivo Y51 Pro 5G launched in India with 7200mAh battery at Rs 24999 onwards: Features, availability and more

Vivo just launched the new Y51 Pro 5G, and it is packed with some specs which people have been looking for at budget-friendly rates. The handset starts at Rs 24,999 and comes with up to 256GB storage. The main highlight for the device is that it is backed by a 7,200 mAh battery, which sounds enough to keep you going all day and probably even two. You get a crisp 120Hz display, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and under the hood, it’s running on the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset.
The device is up for sale from Flipkart's store and Vivo’s online store, at a starting price of Rs 24,999 for 128GB storage. If you want more space, the 256GB version sets you back Rs 27,999.
Here’s a quick heads-up on the launch offers:
- Buy it before March 16, and you can get around Rs 2,500 in cashback.
- Sales kick off on March 11.
- The device will be available in two colour options: Festive Red and Noble Gold.
Vivo Y51 Pro 5G: Features
- Display: The phone will come with a 6.75-inch LCD display with a 720 × 1,570 pixel resolution. Colours look vivid with 83 per cent NTSC coverage. The handset has been built to last, with a composite plastic back and water and dust resistance (IP68 and IP69), so a little rain or dust will not hurt it.
- Performance: Vivo went with the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo. It’s a 4 nm chip with eight cores—four for power, four for efficiency—which helps in multitasking and gaming. There is 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage.
- Out of the box, you get OriginOS 6, which is based on the Android 16 operating system, which means you get the latest features and customisation options.
- Photography: On the back, you get a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary lens. Up front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera. And yes, you can shoot 4K videos with it.
- Battery: The handset is backed by a 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging. So even if the device runs out of juice, you can easily top it up.
- Connectivity: The phone supports 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4 and USB Type-C. For navigation, the device will have GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS all supported.