Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 12, 2026: Unlock free gun skins, diamonds and exclusive rewards

New Delhi:

When the original Garena Free Fire got banned in India, gamers didn’t waste any time – they introduced Free Fire MAX. This new version hooked up with the players with better graphics, slicker animations and smoother gameplay. It’s just more fun, plain and simple.

The coolest thing about the game is that it has been placed where the classic version is still around. Free Fire MAX lets you play with those players too. That means that the community stays huge, and you will never run out of people to battle. To keep things interesting, Garena drops fresh redeem codes every day.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 12, 2026

Here are today’s active codes. Grab them fast—they do not stick around for long.

FM6N1B8V3C4X7Z9L FE2R8T6Y4U1I5O7P FU1I5O3P7A9S4D2F FL2K6J4H8G5F3D7S FZ5X1C7V9B2N6M3Q FA3S7D5F1G9H6J4K FJI4GFE45TG56HG5 FP9O1I5U3Y2T8R4E FR2D7G5T1Y8H6J4K F7F9A3B2K6G8H1L5 FT4E9Y5U1I3O2P6A FQ9W2E1R7T5Y3U6I FK3J9H5G1F7D2S4A FFIC33NTEUKA ZZATXB24QES8 FFR4G3HM5YJN

Note: Do not wait, as these codes are for a limited time and on a first-come, first-served basis.

How to redeem your FFM codes?

It’s super simple to claim your loot:

1. Go to reward.ff.garena.com

2. Log in with your Facebook, Google, Apple ID, VK, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

3. Pick a code from the list above

4. Paste it into the box on the site

5. Hit “OK” to confirm

If it works, your rewards show up in your in-game mailbox, ready to use.

These redeem codes are important for regular gamers, as they unlock the possibility for premium in-game goodies – no need to spend real cash. Players get to level up their gear and make their characters stand out. With these codes, you can snag things like the following:

Gun skins

Character bundles

Emotes

Gloo walls

Pets

Diamond vouchers

Not only do these rewards make you look cooler, but they also give you an edge in matches.

What kind of rewards can you get?

These codes unlock some great stuff, like:

Diamond Voucher

Fire Head Hunting Parachute

Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

You get to upgrade your weapons, customise your look, and just have a better time in the game. But remember, the rewards don’t last forever, and codes expire fast. If you want in, redeem those codes as soon as you can.