  4. Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 12, 2026: Unlock free gun skins, diamonds and exclusive rewards

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Garena Free Fire MAX released codes for players to unlock gun skins, diamonds, emotes, characters, and other premium items without spending money. Since the original Garena Free Fire remains banned in India, Free Fire MAX remains one of the most popular mobile battle royale games among Indians.

Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Image Source : Garena Free Fire MAX
New Delhi:

When the original Garena Free Fire got banned in India, gamers didn’t waste any time – they introduced Free Fire MAX. This new version hooked up with the players with better graphics, slicker animations and smoother gameplay. It’s just more fun, plain and simple.

The coolest thing about the game is that it has been placed where the classic version is still around. Free Fire MAX lets you play with those players too. That means that the community stays huge, and you will never run out of people to battle. To keep things interesting, Garena drops fresh redeem codes every day.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 12, 2026

Here are today’s active codes. Grab them fast—they do not stick around for long.

  1. FM6N1B8V3C4X7Z9L  
  2. FE2R8T6Y4U1I5O7P  
  3. FU1I5O3P7A9S4D2F  
  4. FL2K6J4H8G5F3D7S  
  5. FZ5X1C7V9B2N6M3Q  
  6. FA3S7D5F1G9H6J4K  
  7. FJI4GFE45TG56HG5  
  8. FP9O1I5U3Y2T8R4E  
  9. FR2D7G5T1Y8H6J4K  
  10. F7F9A3B2K6G8H1L5  
  11. FT4E9Y5U1I3O2P6A  
  12. FQ9W2E1R7T5Y3U6I  
  13. FK3J9H5G1F7D2S4A  
  14. FFIC33NTEUKA  
  15. ZZATXB24QES8  
  16. FFR4G3HM5YJN  

Note: Do not wait, as these codes are for a limited time and on a first-come, first-served basis.

How to redeem your FFM codes?

It’s super simple to claim your loot:

1. Go to reward.ff.garena.com  

2. Log in with your Facebook, Google, Apple ID, VK, Huawei ID, or Twitter account  
3. Pick a code from the list above  
4. Paste it into the box on the site  
5. Hit “OK” to confirm  

If it works, your rewards show up in your in-game mailbox, ready to use.

These redeem codes are important for regular gamers, as they unlock the possibility for premium in-game goodies – no need to spend real cash. Players get to level up their gear and make their characters stand out. With these codes, you can snag things like the following:

  • Gun skins  
  • Character bundles  
  • Emotes  
  • Gloo walls  
  • Pets  
  • Diamond vouchers  

Not only do these rewards make you look cooler, but they also give you an edge in matches. 

What kind of rewards can you get?

These codes unlock some great stuff, like:

  • Diamond Voucher  
  • Fire Head Hunting Parachute  
  • Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate  
  • Revolt Weapon Loot Crate  

You get to upgrade your weapons, customise your look, and just have a better time in the game. But remember, the rewards don’t last forever, and codes expire fast. If you want in, redeem those codes as soon as you can.

Top News

