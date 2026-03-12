YouTube Premium Lite now supports background play and downloads in India: Price, features explained

New Delhi:

YouTube, one of the oldest and most popular video streaming platforms, has added a much-awaited feature for Premium Lite users. Now, they can play videos in the background while you use other apps or even when their handset is in their pocket with a locked screen. The company has further added the offline downloads feature too, so you can save videos and watch them later; no internet needed.

These new features for the Premium Lite plan work mostly on regular videos. If you are into music videos or Shorts, you might still see some ads.

So what’s the deal with Premium Lite in India?

It is made for people who mainly want ad-free videos but do not care much about extras. It costs Rs 89 a month. You get ad-free viewing on most videos, background play, and offline downloads.

It works on your phone, TV, or laptop. Just remember, music videos and Shorts can still show ads, and you do not get YouTube Music Premium with this plan.

If you want the full experience, with no ads on nearly everything, background play everywhere, and ad-free music, then there is a regular YouTube Premium plan for you. All you need to do is explore multiple options:

The individual plan is Rs 149 a month

Students pay Rs 89

Families can get it for Rs 299

There is even a yearly plan for Rs 1,490.

The YouTube App is easy to use

Signing up is easy. Open the YouTube app or go to youtube.com, tap your profile icon, pick “Get YouTube Premium", choose your plan, and pay, and you will be set. All the features will kick in right away across all your devices.

So which should you pick?

If you just want ad-free videos and do not care about music or the full package, Premium Lite at Rs 89 is a pretty good deal. But if you want music, full background play, and no ads anywhere, regular YouTube Premium gives you more for your money.