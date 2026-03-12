WhatsApp introduces parental control for under-13 users: Here’s how the new feature works

New Delhi:

WhatsApp has just started rolling out a new feature to secure young users. The platform has come up with the new parent-managed accounts for kids under 13 for safety purposes. Basically, parents can now set up and control their child’s WhatsApp experience – they can keep an eye on contacts, group chats, and privacy settings. The idea is to let younger users stick to basic messaging and calls—nothing more.

What can parents control on their child’s WhatsApp?

There is not much interference – they will get to decide who can message their child, which groups they can join, and even check message requests from strangers.

Parents can lock down privacy settings, and kids cannot change these on their own. The only way to access or tweak these settings is with a special parent PIN, so control stays with the adults.

WhatsApp is not flipping a switch for everyone at once – it is a gradual global rollout. To set up a parent-managed account, the child has to be under 13 (or whatever the minimum is in their country), and the parent or guardian needs to be at least 18. Both devices need the latest version of WhatsApp, whether it’s Android or iPhone.

Gradual rollout and age requirements

All this comes as people everywhere are talking about kids and social media. In India, Karnataka is thinking about banning social media for anyone under 16, and Andhra Pradesh has floated similar ideas for kids under 13. Meta, which owns WhatsApp, keeps pushing for parent supervision instead of total bans, saying it’s a better way to keep kids safe. Not long ago, Meta launched Instagram Teen Accounts, which make profiles private by default for users between 13 and 18, along with extra safety tools.

How to set up Parent-Managed Accounts on WhatsApp

Step 1: Create the Child’s Account

Download WhatsApp from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on the child’s phone.

Select your language and tap Agree and Continue.

Tap More Options and select Create a Parent-Managed Account.

Register and verify the child’s phone number.

Enter the child’s date of birth to confirm age.

Tap Continue to link to the parent’s account.

Step 2: Link the parents’ device

Scan the QR code displayed on the child’s phone.

Tap Agree and Continue.

Verify that you are an adult.

Create a 6-digit parent PIN.

Confirm the PIN and complete the setup.

Once the process is complete, the child can set their name and profile photo, and the parent will retain full control of the account settings.