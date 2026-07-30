Jio's 365-Day Recharge Plan Offers Unlimited 5G, 912GB Data and Gemini Pro: Check Benefits

New Delhi:

Jio’s Rs 3,599 annual recharge plan offers unlimited 5G, over 912GB data, and even throws in AI-powered services. Reliance Jio has over 520 million subscribers, and it’s easy to see why—especially if you like to skip the headache of recharging every month. Their long-validity prepaid plans put all the essentials—unlimited calling, daily data, SMS, OTT access, and AI extras—into a single payment.

The Rs 3,599 plan stands out as one of Jio’s most value-packed 365-day options, especially if you burn through a tonne of data. You get the full year—365 days of service—so there’s no need to worry about your plan expiring every month. Here’s what you’re getting:

365 days of validity

Unlimited voice calls all over India

2.5GB high-speed data every day

Over 912GB total data for the year

100 SMS per day

Unlimited 5G data where it’s available (and you will need a compatible device)

This is the plan to pick if you love streaming, attend classes online, work from home, or just do not want to think about running out of mobile data.

On top of the basics, Jio throws in a bundle of digital perks:

JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood for three months

50GB Jio AI Cloud storage

18 months of Google Gemini Pro at no extra cost

That means you get a round-up of entertainment and AI tools built in.

If you want even more, Jio’s Rs 3,999 annual plan adds extra digital bundles to the mix. Besides 365 days of validity and the usual unlimited calls, daily high-speed data, and SMS perks, you also get access to Jio apps and additional digital subscriptions, which can change depending on what promotion is running when you recharge.

For something a bit cheaper, Jio has the Rs 3,336 prepaid plan. It gives you 336 days – just a month shy of a full year. It covers long-term validity, unlimited calls, daily data, and 100 SMS per day, plus access to Jio’s ecosystem of apps and services. If you want an extended plan but for less money, this one fits the bill.

If your main need is calling (not data), check out the Rs 2,025 plan. It’s built for people who just want a solid year of unlimited voice calls with some bundled data and SMS but do not care about heavy internet usage. This is a smart pick for secondary SIM users and for people who prefer to use Wi-Fi mostly.

So, which Jio annual plan should you pick?

Here’s the rundown:

Rs 2,025: Best for non-heavy data users who mainly want unlimited calls. Rs 3,336: For those after long validity at a lower price. Rs 3,599: The one for heavy users—unlimited 5G, OTT, and AI extras included. Rs 3,999: If you want the works—premium perks and extra bundled subscriptions.

If you do not bother with monthly recharges and want all your digital needs covered—calling, fast data, and streaming—Jio’s annual prepaid plans make life a lot simpler.