Apple turns 50: From Apple II to iPhone, Tim Cook reflects on five decades of ‘Thinking Different’

New Delhi:

Apple, a leading tech brand worldwide, has announced plans to mark its 50th anniversary. Originally founded on April 1, 1976, the tech player has made its name and reputation with innovation and challenging conventional ideas. The company has been introducing premium as well as secure products, which are being appreciated and widely used by most of the leading people in various industries – from celebrities to CEOs and working professionals.

The company, which was known as a brainchild of Steve Jobs, started with computers and upgraded to modern devices and digital services. Apple has become one of the most appreciated consumer tech brands, dominating the world and reshaping how people connect, work and entertain themselves around the world.

A legacy of 50 years: From Apple II to Vision Pro

Apple is just not about gadgets, but it has dropped products that reset the whole game. The Apple II and Macintosh brought computers into people’s living rooms and offices. Then came the iPod, the iPhone, the iPad—each one turned its entire category upside down.

And now, Apple has been diving into new frontiers with gadgets like Apple Vision Pro, and it has been focusing on what customers want and has been working on a bigger-than-ever approach.

Services that power the Apple ecosystem

In addition to hardware, Apple has built a strong ecosystem of digital services that millions of users rely on every day.

Some of the most widely used Apple services include:

App Store

Apple Music

Apple Pay

iCloud

Apple TV

These services act like glue, holding the Apple experience together. They make it simple to grab apps, stream music, pay for coffee, or stash your photos in the cloud.

Tim Cook reflects on Apple’s journey

To celebrate 50 years, CEO Tim Cook has sent out a letter reflecting on the journey so far. For him, “thinking different” isn’t just a catchy line—it’s the heart of the company. He gave a shout-out to everyone who’s helped along the way: employees, developers, and users worldwide. Apple’s mission hasn’t changed—to help people create, connect, and show who they are.

Apple is all set for the future

It's been 50 years of its existence, and Apple is still not hitting the brakes. The company is investing big in new chips, smarter AI and better software. It’s also backing up its words with action on privacy, accessibility, sustainability, and education.