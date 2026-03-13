Government pushes 6G vision: 104 Projects approved, internet speeds could be 10x faster than 5G

New Delhi:

India’s ramping up its race to 6G. Union Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar says the government is backing 104 projects focused on telecom innovation, pumping in Rs 271 crore via the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF). This money supports research institutions, startups, and industry players tackling next-generation telecom tech. The hope is pretty clear: India wants to lead the future of telecom, not just follow.

Bharat 6G vision: The road ahead

They have also rolled out the Bharat 6G Vision document. It explains India’s plan to develop and launch 6G services, zeroing in on R&D, building innovation hubs, and laying out how to deploy these networks. The main aim is to create homegrown telecom tech so India isn’t dependent on big international providers.

Spectrum roadmap set for the next decade

As part of getting ready for 6G, the Indian government is putting together a spectrum roadmap for testing and development. It breaks spectrum allocation down into three timeframes: short term (2025–2026), medium term (2027–2030), and long term (2031–2035).

This staged plan helps researchers push advanced 6G tech further, year by year. They built the framework using studies from the International Telecommunication Union—the folks who set global telecom standards.

India targets early 6G launch

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, speaking at the Mobile World Congress, claimed India is charging ahead on 6G. He said the goal is for India to be one of the first countries in the world to roll out 6G. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already laid it out at the India Mobile Congress: India is aiming to launch 6G by 2030.

What will 6G bring? Seriously fast Internet

Research shows 6G networks could offer internet speeds up to 10 times faster than 5G. We’re talking about enabling ultra-fast cloud computing, real-time holograms, smart city tech, self-driving vehicles, and advanced AI networks.

With bigger investments and more research pouring in, India’s determined to build a robust ecosystem for the next leap in digital connectivity.