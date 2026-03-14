5 WhatsApp privacy features you should start using instantly to protect your chats

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, one of the popular instant messaging platforms, comes with several built-in privacy features which could are not being used fully. From locking private chats to controlling who can see your profile details, here are some of the tools which could significantly help in improving the security of your conversations.

Why is chat privacy needed in WhatsApp?

With so many people messaging every day, keeping personal conversations safe really matters. We trust chat apps with sensitive stuff—photos, work messages, private info—so locking down that data isn’t just a nice idea; it’s essential.

The platform comes with a bunch of privacy tools which will help you to control who sees your info. When you tweak these settings, you cut the risk of someone snooping or misusing your details.

Here we bring in five important WhatsApp features you should enable to keep your chats safer and more private.

1. Chat lock for private conversations

Chat Lock lets you add extra protection to certain chats. Switch it on, and those conversations get tucked away in their own folder. You need a fingerprint, Face ID, or your phone’s passcode to get in. It’s perfect for hiding sensitive chats from anyone who might borrow your phone or glance at your screen.

Just open a contact’s profile in WhatsApp and hit the Chat Lock option to set it up.

2. Disappearing messages

Disappearing messages do exactly what it sounds like – they vanish after a timer you choose: 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

This keeps swiping your chat and cleaning the conversations from lingering forever in your chat history. If you are sharing something only relevant for a little while, this feature will help you to keep it from piling up.

Turn it on in a chat or make it the default for all new conversations with a quick tap.

3. Two-step verification

Two-step verification is an extra roadblock for anyone trying to mess with your WhatsApp. Once you turn it on, you need a six-digit PIN to register your number on another device. So even if someone grabs your SIM card, your account stays locked down.

Open Settings

Go to Account

Tap on Two-step verification

Then set your PIN, and you are good.

4. Control who can see your information

You can choose who can see your details on WhatsApp-

Your last seen status

Your profile photo

“About” info

Status updates

Pick from Everyone, My Contacts, My Contacts Except, or Nobody.

A quick tweak here helps keep nosy people out and gives you more control.

5. End-to-end encrypted backups

Chats are end-to-end encrypted by default, but your backups sitting in the cloud are not always secure unless you switch on encryption. WhatsApp will enable you to set a password or encryption key for your chat backups, making sure even those stored messages stay private.

Go into Settings

Then go to Chats

Tap on Chat Backup

Go to ‘End-to-End Encrypted Backup’ to turn it on.

Make the most of WhatsApp privacy tools

If you are using these simple and above-mentioned tools, then your privacy will definitely be updated, and you will have a better and more secure system – your messages will stay a whole lot safer.

From locked chats to extra verification, these tools keep your conversations private and your account secure.

Check your settings every once in a while and turn on features that make sense for you. It’s an easy way for WhatsApp users to enjoy secure, private messaging without much fuss.