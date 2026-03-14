Lava Bold 2 5G launched in India under Rs 15000 with 50MP camera and 5000mAh battery

New Delhi:

Lava, one of the leading Indian smartphone brand has rolled out the new Bold 2 5G in India, building on last year’s Bold 5G. This one is aiming at people who want a solid smartphone without spending a fortune. Lava’s pitching it as a well-rounded device that gives you the features you need but keeps the price down.

Display details: The Bold 2 5G comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz, so scrolling and gaming feel smooth. For security, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock, so you have options.

It’s slim – just 7.55 mm – and the flat frame gives it a modern feel. The back has a rectangular camera bump with two big cutouts and an LED flash, and you can get it in Feather White or Midnight Black.

Photography: For photography, there is a 50MP main sensor on the rear end, made by Sony, so you will get sharper photos and better shots in low light. The front has an 8MP camera tucked in a punch-hole, ready for selfies and video calls.

Processor: Inside, the Bold 2 5G is powered by a MediaTek’s Dimensity 7060 chip, which tops out at 2.6GHz. Lava says this one’s got an AnTuTu score north of 500,000, which means it handles daily apps and some gaming without trouble.

It comes with Android 15 OS, has 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage, and resists dust and water thanks to its IP64 rating.

Battery: The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, and when you do need a top-up, it charges at 33W, so you are not stuck to a wall for long.

Price in India and availability

The new Bold 2 5G launches at Rs 12,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model (and there are some extra bank discounts running too). It hits the Amazon India store from March 19 onwards and LAVA has thrown in free doorstep service for buyers.

Budget-friendly LAVA Bold N2

Last month, Lava launched the Bold N2 for people on an even tighter budget. That one costs Rs 7,499, still runs on Android 15 OS and offers a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by a Unisoc 9863A chip, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. For photography, the device comes with a 13MP plus 2MP on the back, 5MP on the front and it is further backed by a 5,000mAh battery, along with 10W charging and skips 5G.