Oppo Find X10 Pro Max confirmed for India with triple 200-megapixel cameras

New Delhi:

Oppo have just announced that its new Find X10 series will launch in India on October 22. Customers will witness two phones in this lineup: the Find X10 Pro Max and Find X10. The company has clearly put the spotlight on cameras, with high-res sensors and imaging systems tuned by Hasselblad.

Camera to be the main highlight

The Find X10 Pro Max grabs attention with a crazy triple 200-megapixel rear camera setup. Oppo says that it will be the first in India to offer such a system. The standard Find X10 is not too far behind, as it it features two 200-megapixel cameras and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Specifications (Expected)

Find X10 Pro Max:

The Find X10 Pro Max packs three 200-megapixel sensors, all backed by Hasselblad. Its main camera comes with an f/1.5 aperture, a 1/1.3-inch ISOCELL HPC sensor, 24mm focal length, and optical image stabilisation.

The ultra-wide camera sits at 200 megapixels, f/2.2 aperture, 13mm focal length, and autofocus. Rounding out the trio is the telephoto camera, offering another 200 megapixels, f/2.1 aperture, OIS, and a 1/1.56-inch ISOCELL HP5 sensor. The front camera is a 50-megapixel shooter with a wide 100-degree field of view.

Find X10 Pro:

The standard Find X10 gets a slightly different mix. It keeps the Hasselblad touch and offers a triple rear setup, but the configuration changes. Up front, the device will feature a 200-megapixel primary camera with f/1.6 aperture, a 1/1.4-inch ISOCELL HPE sensor, 23mm focal length, and OIS.

Then there is a 200-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture and OIS. Its ultra-wide camera drops to 50 megapixels, with f/2.0 aperture, 15mm focal length, and autofocus. The selfie camera matches the Pro Max’s 50-megapixel specs.

Both phones get Oppo’s LUMO Hyper Pixel and LUMO True Image imaging engines, designed to step up their photography game. The Pro Max has another trick up its sleeve—DeepPix sensor tech, which Oppo claims will deliver better low-light photos.

We have the camera details, but Oppo hasn ot yet shared any information on pricing or wider features for the Indian models just yet.

The Oppo Find X10 series launches in India on October 22, alongside the Oppo Pad Mini Matte Display Edition and the new Enco X4 TWS earbuds.

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