Redmi K100 launch confirmed for this month, with 10,000mAh battery: Know more

Redmi just confirmed that the Redmi K100 is launching in China later this month. They have teased it on their official Weibo account, but they are still keeping the full spec sheet and exact launch date under wraps. Even so, pre-reservations are already open in China. All it takes is a CNY 9.9 deposit (about Rs. 140), and you get early access, and buyers will snag a special new-product gift package with their purchase.

The Redmi K100 is aimed squarely at gamers and power users. From what has surfaced online, this phone is all about a big, high-quality OLED display, high-end Snapdragon horsepower, and a massive 10,000mAh battery. That battery alone makes it hard to ignore if you hate being tethered to a charger.

Redmi K100: Launch and pre-orders

We do not have the full hardware rundown yet. Redmi's teaser image does give us a peek at the back; it looks like two camera sensors and a large circular element. That circle might be a speaker grille, kind of reminiscent of their K100 Pro series, but for now, that is just speculation.

Redmi has been pretty loud about combining a chunky battery with gaming performance you usually see among Pro-level flagships. Leaks point to a 6.9-inch OLED display pumping out visuals at up to 185Hz. If that's true, games and even general scrolling should look incredibly smooth.

Redmi K100: Specifications (Expected)

Everyone is betting the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset will power the K100, but Redmi hasn’t officially confirmed it. The battery, as mentioned, is rumoured to hit 10,000mAh, which would make this phone a top pick for anyone who wants their games and streaming to run all day on a single charge. There is also talk of Bose-tuned speakers and proper IP68 water and dust resistance, so it should hold up to most daily abuse.

Software-wise, rumours has it the K100 will launch with HyperOS 4 based on Android 17, but again, we’re waiting for the final word from Redmi.

Expected price

About the price, leaks peg it around CNY 3,500 (roughly around Rs. 50,000) in China, but Redmi has not said anything official yet, not about price, and not about whether it is coming to India or anywhere else outside China.

Quick comparison

Redmi K100 Pro and Pro Max landed in China in August 2026.

The Pro starts at CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 57,000), while the Pro Max starts at CNY 4,499 (about Rs. 64,000).

The K100 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V chip, with an 8,580mAh battery.

The Pro Max bumps the battery to 9,070mAh and packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 as well.

Both phones support 100W wired and 50W wireless charging—fast enough to get you back in the action in no time.

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