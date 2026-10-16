iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 launch teased, confirmed to feature 9020mAh battery and active cooling fan, and more

iQOO is reportedly working on launching the Pad Pro 8.8 in the Chinese market. And a lot of buzz has started building up with some real hype. So far, it comes with an 8.8-inch OLED display along with a blazing-fast 165 Hz refresh rate, perfect if you care about buttery-smooth visuals, especially for gaming.

The company is further tucked in a hefty 9,020 mAh battery, so you will not be scrambling for your charger mid-session. And there is an active cooling fan inside, designed to tackle heat during long gaming marathons.

As per the rumours, the Pad Pro 8.8 is going to launch later this month, along with the iQOO Neo 12 smartphone. If you are in China and looking forward to getting your hands on it, then reservations will already be live via iQOO’s site and other big online shops. Price and the rest of the nitty-gritty specs are still under wraps.

Here is what else we know straight from iQOO

The tablet comes with an 8.8-inch OLED display, supporting a 165Hz refresh rate that aims to give FPS gamers a wider and more immersive view. With such a high refresh rate, it clearly tips on the gaming capability of the device, to scroll through your apps just feels slick and snappy.

Exact display resolution and some other features have not come out yet, as there is a bit of mystery left.

Talking about the battery, the smart tablet will be backed by a 9,020mAh battery, which is plenty for a tablet this size.

iQOO has been talking about their Ice Dome quad-cooling system, which uses a 30 x 30 x 3.5mm active fan and has a huge heat dissipation area (23,253 square millimetres, if you like numbers).

You can pick from three smart fan speeds depending on how demanding things get. All that, and the tablet still stays slim: just 5.74mm thick and only 298g, so it will not weigh you down.

Qualcomm processor

Rumours state that the tablet will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, but iQOO has not officially said so yet. Expect more details- like RAM, storage options, and charging speeds, once the launch day gets closer.

Pricing is still a mystery, and there is no word yet on when or if it will be launched outside the China market.

iQOO Pad Ultra

On a related note, iQOO recently dropped the Pad Ultra in China. Features are pretty similar, as the tablet comes with a 8.8-inch OLED display with at 165Hz, 5.74mm thickness, the same 9,020mAh battery, plus 66W fast charging.

The Pad Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Talking about the price, the device will come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model which will be priced at CNY 6,499 (around Rs. 92,900).

The Pad Pro 8.8 will probably share some of these features, but we will have to wait for final confirmation.

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