Meta removes end-to-end encryption from Instagram messaging: What it means for users?

New Delhi:

Instagram, a popular video and photo-sharing platform, has announced that it is pulling the plug on its end-to-end encrypted messaging feature. The update will roll out on May 8, 2026, and you will not be able to use encrypted chats on the app. Meta confirmed the news in a recent blog post, saying those extra-private conversations are going away.

Instagram is dropping encrypted chats

They first rolled out end-to-end encryption in December 2023 to keep conversations just between you and the other person. Now, with the feature going away, Instagram messages lose that extra layer of privacy. Basically, Meta will be able to see your messages if they want to.

Download your stuff before it’s gone

Meta has said that you can download your existing chats and media before encryption disappears. If you have any affected messages, you will get instructions in the app about how to save them.

But heads up – if you have not updated the app in a while, you might have to do that first to access the download option.

Why are they doing this?

Meta has not yet given a detailed explanation for cutting encrypted messaging, but it probably has a lot to do with growing pressure over online safety.

Lawmakers and regulators across the world have been worrying about things like child exploitation and abuse spreading through encrypted platforms. Without encryption, Meta and other tech companies are scanning chats for harmful content and taking action.

Stricter controls over private messaging

Governments in the US, UK and elsewhere have been demanding stricter controls over private messaging. For example, the EU is pushing for the Chat Control Regulation, which would let authorities scan messages for illegal material.

The UK’s Online Safety Act 2023 also forces social media sites to take bigger steps to find and remove harmful or illegal content. So, dropping encrypted chats on Instagram likely makes it easier for Meta to play by these new rules.

What about WhatsApp and Messenger?

This news has left a big question mark over Meta’s other platforms, like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.