Apple’s first foldable iPhone leak reveals RAM, Storage, Chip and expected price

New Delhi:

It looks like Apple is working on a foldable smartphone for gaming, which is ideal for its users. As per the rumours of the ‘iPhone Fold’ and leaks, we might see the phone soon, maybe this year (timeline unspecified), possibly rolling out alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. There are further rumours that state that the regular iPhone 18 models could get their own separate launch early next year.

This launch feels like a big deal for Apple, especially after celebrating the 50th year of its existence.

RAM and storage details

As per The Bell, a Korean tech site, it was stated that Apple’s upcoming foldable handset will come packed with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. That is plenty for intense multitasking and smooth performance.

For storage, you will get three options:

256GB

512GB

Or 1TB

Those features easily put the foldable iPhone in the ultra-premium league.

Display and other highlighting features: Expected

Leaks say the iPhone Fold will have two displays: a 5.5-inch outer cover screen and a 7.8-inch main foldable display. Both displays will come with an AMOLED display that delivers deeper colours and better battery life.

There is talk about the Face ID and Touch ID making an appearance, so unlocking the device will stay seamless.

A20 Pro chip and multitasking power

Under the hood, it looks like Apple’s new A20 Pro chip will be running the show, promising fast performance and better AI. For multitasking, Apple might borrow some tricks from the iPad—think running multiple apps at once and a software experience that truly fits a foldable. It’s expected to run iOS 27, which should include tweaks just for devices like this.

Camera setup and price

For photography, the foldable iPhone should feature a triple rear camera system and dual front cameras—perfect for selfies and video chats. According to a leak out of China, the starting price could be around 15,999 yuan (approx. Rs 2.15 lakh), with the loaded 1TB model hitting 17,999 yuan (about Rs 2.69 lakh). That would make it even pricier than a lot of the foldable competitors out there.

Overall, Apple’s foldable iPhone is not just another device; rather, it is a statement, with all the expected bells and whistles and, yep, that premium Apple price tag.