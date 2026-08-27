Oppo Find X10 display details leak ahead of September launch: 2,000-nit brightness tipped

New Delhi:

Oppo Find X10 series looks to launch in the Chinese market in September 2026, and leaks are already painting a clear picture of what to expect from the display. If the rumours are right, Oppo’s new lineup will use Tianma OLED panels with better colour reproduction, super-thin bezels, and a whopping 2,000 nits of peak brightness. So far, Oppo hasn’t shared anything official about either the display specs or the launch date.

Oppo Find X10 series: Expected launch date and availability

Right now, all signs point to a September 2026 launch in China, but Oppo has not locked in a date yet. Expect multiple models, each with different specs, though there’s no word yet on a global release schedule.

Oppo Find X10 could get 2,000-nit Tianma OLED display

A source on Weibo known as Digital Chat Station claims the Find X10 phones will feature Tianma OLED displays using N1 luminescent material with a peak global brightness up to 2,000 nits. Those displays are also rumoured to have slimmer bezels on every side and cover 95 per cent of the BT.2020 colour gamut. On top of that, the panels might offer a 5.5 per cent deep-red light output, which lines up with Tianma’s goal to boost colour while cutting down on harmful blue light. These leaks build on past reports suggesting Oppo will use Tianma’s Tiangong Screen 2.0 tech in this series.

Tiangong Screen 2.0 focuses on colour and eye comfort

So what’s different about Tiangong Screen 2.0? It uses separate materials for blue, green, and red components. Its new NFB fluorescent blue tech should bump light efficiency by 16 per cent and help the display last a third longer. Harmful blue light is supposed to drop to just 3.7 per cent of the output, while PSF green tech pushes green light efficiency up by 11 per cent and expands the green colour range by 6.7 per cent. Deep-red coverage lands in the 650–670nm sweet spot and accounts for 5.5 per cent of the panel’s output.

Display could reach 0.01 nits brightness

Tiangong Screen 2.0 isn’t just about high brightness—it can also go very dim, reportedly down to just 0.01 nits. And with Tianma’s AI De-Mura system working in the background, these panels should have 30 per cent better brightness uniformity at low settings compared to older screens. For colour nuts, the company claims native 95 per cent BT.2020 coverage and a Delta E of less than 0.6, plus a 30 per cent longer lifespan.

Key display specifications still unknown

Even with these leaks, some big questions remain: no word yet on exact screen sizes, resolutions, or refresh rates. And it’s still unclear if every model in the Find X10 lineup will actually hit that 2,000-nit brightness. Until Oppo makes things official, consider this all unofficial but promising intel.

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