Raksha Bandhan 2026: Best last minute gift ideas for your sibling

New Delhi:

If you are struggling to find a standout Raksha Bandhan gift then this is a no-nonsense list packed with smart tech, kitchen gadgets, and fitness wearables—practical gifts your sibling will actually use. Take a look at these options, complete with price, key details, and where you can buy them.

iQOO Z11 at Rs 34999 onwards

The device comes with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh and 2,000 nits brightness and the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo. The handset got great cameras (50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 32MP selfie), a 7,050mAh battery with 44W charging; and it’s built tough with IP68/69 protection. Available at iQOO India and retail partners.

UBON J39 Air clip wireless earbuds at Rs 2,199

UBON J39 Air Clips comes with up to 32 hours, and charge quickly via USB-C. The ergonomic design means they stay comfy during commutes or workouts. Buy from UBON India.

iQOO Z11x at Rs 18999

If your sibling wants a long performing then Z11x could fit in as it comes woith Dimensity 7400-Turbo chip with a big battery (7,200mAh), 44W fast charging, and a 50MP Sony AI camera. It claims to last up to six years on a single battery—a big deal for heavy users. Also has solid durability with both IP68/IP69+ ratings. Buy it from iQOO India; colors include Prismatic Green and Titan Black.

Nova 2 Neo 5G at Rs 15,999

The Nova 2 Neo 5G comes with a 6.745-inch HD+ screen with 120Hz refresh, powered by the Dimensity 6300. Camera needs are covered (48MP Sony main, 8MP front), and the 6,000mAh battery keeps them going all day. Expandable storage (up to 2TB!) and dual SIM 5G mean they are future-proofed. Available on Flipkart.

Nova 2 Pro 5G at Rs 17,999

The Nova 2 Pro 5G comes with a 6.9-inch FHD+ display at 144Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 7100 inside, 48MP Sony main camera, stereo speakers, 6,000mAh battery (33W fast charging), and a trick rear panel with custom lighting. On Flipkart.

Garmin vívoactive 5 at Rs 18,990

Garmin vívoactive 5 comes with AMOLED display, up to 11 days battery, sleep coaching, Body Battery energy stats, recovery tracking, 30+ sports modes, and built-in GPS. Music storage and meditation tools seal the deal. With the Rakhi offer, INR 18,990 for the black version at Garmin India.

Haier CIVIC Robot Vacuum Cleaner at Rs 16,999

Haier CIVIC Robot Vacuum Cleaner handles both sweeping and mopping, packs 5,000Pa suction, avoids obstacles, and works with Alexa or Google Assistant. It even remembers five different house maps. Buy it from the Haier India store.

Haier Microwave Air Fryer Combo: Rs 17,590

Got a sibling who loves cooking but hates greasy food then Haier combo covers everything: it works as a microwave, convection oven, grill, and air fryer—all rolled into one. It cuts fat use by up to 75% compared to regular fryers and offers 305 auto-cook menus, claims the comnpany.

With these choices, siblings who are willing to gift something useful and smart can make the festivities more generic with quality gift.

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