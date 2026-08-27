Telegram celebrates 13th anniversary by bringing new features: Welcome Messages, Interactive Buttons and more

New Delhi:

Telegram just marked its 13th anniversary with a hefty update, rolling out a bunch of new tools for groups, channels, messages, and even digital gifts. Now on the platform, you will see Welcome Messages for new members, sleek interactive buttons for developers, better text editing, and more options in the Telegram Marketplace. If you are running an older version of the app, there is even a visual nudge to update.

Telegram 13th anniversary update: Launch date and availability

You do not have to hunt for these features either; they are already headed to both Android and iOS. Telegram made the big announcement on their blog and reminds everyone to turn on automatic updates. It’s the only way you’ll see all the latest stuff, and it makes sure you do not miss out on anything new your friends are sharing.

Welcome Messages for new Group and Channel members

Out of all the new features, the Welcome Messages for groups and channels stand out. Now, admins can set up messages just for newcomers: a mix of texts, pics, even tables and rich formatting- all bundled as a “welcome pack”. New members get the info they need, but the main chat stays clutter-free. You can set up these messages straight from the group or channel profile- no bots, no hassle.

Developers get interactive buttons

Developers are getting something, too: you can now add interactive buttons to messages. These can turn into quizzes, surveys, games, horoscopes, or even help users browse and buy products, all inside Telegram. Developers can even set up individual games for different people in the same group. Of course, you’ll need some coding skills to make all this happen.

Files and Music can be added to text

The text editor got an upgrade too. Now you can drop in files, docs, or even music right alongside your text, all in a single message. As soon as your message goes over three lines, the expanded editor shows up, letting you pack everything together without spamming the chat with separate messages.

Signed gifts and support for older app versions

If you use Telegram Marketplace, you can sign gifts or add a comment when sending them, including for rare collectables you buy with Telegram Stars. And if someone’s still on an outdated app version, Telegram drops a placeholder in their chat, just so they know it’s time for an update.

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