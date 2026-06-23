Telegram returns to Play Store and App Store in India, after temporary ban

New Delhi:

Telegram is making its way back to Indian users after nearly a week of government restrictions tied to the NEET-UG re-exam controversy. You can now find it again on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Most people say messaging is back to normal, but there’s still trouble for some, especially those on Jio and Airtel networks—login headaches and connection drops are sticking around.

Telegram returns after nearly a week of disruption

Telegram went off in India from June 16 to June 22, as the government ordered a block, trying to clamp down on the spread of NEET-UG exam leaks. Telecom operators cut off access, and both Google and Apple pulled Telegram from their app stores. Now that the app is back, lots of users are chatting as usual again, but not everyone’s in the clear.

Some Jio and Airtel users are still facing problems

Though the services are restored, several Jio and Airtel subscribers have been complaining about app accessibility. They are having trouble signing in or even opening existing chats, unless they use a VPN.

Social media is full of people looking for answers about why Telegram is still glitchy in some places, while others mention that everything's fine on their end. Feels like the fix is rolling out in waves, depending on your region and carrier.

If Telegram’s not working for you, here’s what you can try:

Update Telegram to the latest version

Restart the application

Clear cache and refresh the app

Check network settings

Wait for telecom providers to complete restoration

Why was Telegram temporarily blocked?

The government said Telegram was letting NEET exam leaks circulate and blamed the app’s features: anonymous usernames, protected identities, and the way banned channels popped right back up. It was the only major app targeted specifically because officials argued that shutting down the leaks was too tough.

Delhi High Court Supports Government Order

Telegram tried pushing back in court, but the Delhi High Court sided with the government, saying the restriction was fair considering the stakes around the national exam.

Telegram defends its actions

Telegram claims it cooperated, taking down more than 900 links to leaked material before the ban even started. Founder Pavel Durov also criticised the ban, pointing out that it hurt regular users, while bad actors probably just switched to other platforms.

Services gradually returning

Now, as we write, Telegram is getting back to the normal routine, making it available for download again. Service is gradually coming back, but it depends on your area and mobile provider. For many, it’s business as usual; for others, the wait continues. This marks the end of the blanket ban, but not everyone is fully back online yet.