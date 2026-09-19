US President Trump signs Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act allowing up to 100% tariff on India, China

US President Donald Trump signed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act on Wednesday. The Act authorises Trump to impose steep tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries, including China and India, buying Russian oil and gas. The Act seeks to impose steep levies on Moscow and its top energy buyers such as China and India. "On Friday, September 18, 2026, the President signed into law: H.R.5334, the "Lindsey O.Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026," which authorises and expands statutory sanctions, tariffs, and prohibitions on Russia and extends existing sanctions on Iran," the White House said.

The law gives Trump wide discretion over implementation, including which countries face tariffs, the tariff rates imposed, and whether sanctions provisions are waived.

Law to be effective in 30 days

Although the US President has signed the ACT, it has not taken effect yet. According to the information shared, the law takes effect within 30 days of the President's signing and requires him to impose duties of up to 100 per cent on goods imported from countries that are the top five purchasers of Russian crude oil or natural gas by total volume during the 12 months preceding enactment.

Exemption from gas-related duties

While the Act was passed to pressure countries that continue to purchase Russian energy, it also sets out when a country can be exempted from the duties.

A country is exempt from the gas-related duties if its Russian gas imports accounted for less than 15 per cent of Russia's total exports during the applicable period and it has taken "significant steps" to reduce those imports.

The legislation targets Russia's "shadow fleet" and other foreign persons that support Russian energy production or sanctions evasion, including vessel owners, operators, managers, insurers, and other parties engaged in covered activities.

Xi Jinping to visit Washington

Trump has signed the Act just a few days ahead of the first US visit by the leader of China in more than a decade. President Xi Jinping will be in Washington for high-stakes talks at the White House with President Donald Trump.

When Xi's plane lands at Joint Base Andrews just outside Washington on Wednesday, Trump will be there to welcome Xi for the state visit, senior administration officials told reporters. That's unusual - Trump typically meets foreign leaders at the White House.

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